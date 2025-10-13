PSTrax announces strategic alliance with Axene Continuing Education

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER, Colo. — PSTrax, the leading provider of cloud-based operations management solutions for public safety agencies, today announced a strategic alliance with Axene Continuing Education, LLC, a nationally accredited provider of EMS training.

The collaboration brings together two mission-driven organizations committed to supporting first responders with innovative tools and meaningful education. By aligning PSTrax’s digital-first operations management expertise with Axene’s unique approach to continuing education, agencies gain access to trusted solutions that support both operational readiness and ongoing training, without adding complexity to their systems.

“This alliance reflects our shared mission to serve the people who serve their communities,” said Erik Axene, MD, FACEP, CEO of Axene Continuing Education, LLC. “We’re excited to work alongside PSTrax to bring high-impact, accredited training directly to departments, whether in urban centers or rural communities. Together, we are improving patient outcomes by setting the new standard for continuing education. The days of death by PowerPoint are over!”

Axene’s online training programs are CAPCE-accredited and designed to meet the unique demands of pre-hospital professionals. Their courses emphasize interactive learning that is SIMPLE—Stimulating, Innovative, Memorable, Practical, Leading-edge, and Engaging. Paired with PSTrax’s customizable digital modules, the partnership enables agencies to streamline not just readiness and compliance, but also how personnel stay informed, prepared, and certified.

“PSTrax is focused on helping agencies improve readiness through flexible, easier-to-use systems that help track supplies, PPE, vehicle checks, and other critical assets,” said Scott Bergeron, Co-founder and CEO of PSTrax. “This alliance with Axene helps expand that mission by supporting the people behind the tools. Training and operations go hand-in-hand, and when both are done right, it drives better performance and better outcomes.”

PSTrax strengthens EMS operations by streamlining how agencies manage essential medical supplies, controlled substances, and blood products, critical components of pre-hospital care. Axene Continuing Education extends that support on the clinical side, helping EMS personnel stay confident and current through engaging, accredited courses that focus on medical decision-making and patient care in the field.

“Every decision in this partnership centers around the responder,” said Ray Shanahan, EMT-P, SEMSO – Senior Business Development Manager at PSTrax. “When agencies invest in both their people and their processes, everyone wins, especially the communities we serve. This alliance brings real value to departments looking to balance tight budgets with high performance and accountability.”

As part of the alliance, PSTrax and Axene Continuing Education plan to co-host webinars, training initiatives, and future integrations that simplify access to CE and operational training, helping agencies stay current with accreditation standards and industry best practices.