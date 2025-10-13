Texas fire department ditches paper logs and takes control of their checks

PRESS RELEASE

For over a century, the Yoakum Fire Department has been at the heart of its Texas community, protecting the City of Yoakum with a dedicated team providing fire suppression, EMS, and rescue services. Like many combination departments, Yoakum FD relies on efficient systems and strong leadership to stay prepared for any situation.

Challenge: Wasted Time & Compliance Risks

Before switching to PSTrax, Yoakum FD relied on paper logs, leading to errors, wasted time, and compliance risks. With growing demands for efficient and accurate mandatory compliance inspections, they needed a more reliable and efficient solution.

Solution: Turnkey Software Built for First Responders

Seeking a more reliable system to help replace the manual pen-and-paper tracking process, the Yoakum Fire Department selected PSTrax for its:

Enhanced recordkeeping to maximize compliance

Time-savings via streamlined inspections process

Fast setup, easy for crews, and great support

Because PSTrax is a true turn-key system, the rollout was fast and frictionless. Yoakum Fire Department frontline crews were quick to adopt PSTrax — no confusion, no clutter. The customer service was fast and helpful, and the system was budget-friendly, giving Yoakum FD everything they needed, from vehicle and station checks to PPE, SCBA, asset tracking, and controlled substances management.

For Yoakum FD, PSTrax isn’t just another tech tool. It’s the system that keeps their people focused on the mission instead of the paperwork. It’s how they reduce liability and make sure nothing slips through the cracks.

“Accuracy and time savings have helped ensure that everything that needs to get done is being done consistently and efficiently.”

– Nicholas Kresta, Assistant Fire Chief / EMS Director, Yoakum Fire Department (TX)

Impact: Enhanced Operational Readiness and Compliance

Since going live with PSTrax, Yoakum FD has passed Texas Commission on Fire Protection (TCFP) inspections without a hitch and saved countless hours in daily checks and reporting. The department keeps its crew focused on the mission, not paperwork, staying inspection-ready, reducing liability, and safeguarding its operational edge.

