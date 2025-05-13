Motorola Solutions offers Assist chat to all U.S. public safety agencies cost-free

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today kicked off Summit 2025, its premier technology users conference, by announcing it is extending the capabilities of Assist, its public safety AI, to more people in more roles—from dispatch to investigations—to help prioritize what’s most important. The company will enable all public safety agencies with a complimentary starter edition of Assist Chat, a secure, CJIS-compliant AI chat assistant that connects users conversationally to their agency’s data, procedures and case history.

“We’re making an agency’s data accessible and actionable to its staff to a whole new standard,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Motorola Solutions. “With Assist Chat, any role within a public safety agency - whether on the front lines or in the back office - can now converse with their data in a secure environment. As agencies advance and adopt more Assist capabilities throughout their software, Assist becomes exponentially more useful in accelerating workflows and confirming data accuracy.”

Prioritizing human focus, effort and efficacy

About 3,600 of 6,000 U.S. public safety answering points (PSAPs) already rely on Motorola Solutions’ 911 command center software, which offers the ability to use Assist for call transcription, translation, resolving non-emergency calls and accelerating tasks for faster dispatch. Now, Motorola Solutions is expanding Assist capabilities across its portfolio into computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and records software.

Assist can present real-time radio transcripts and metadata, like addresses. It supports dispatchers in taking faster actions, such as identifying the context of “car crash” and prepopulating a dispatch incident that recommends sending an ambulance to the location. In records management, AI features allow officers to polish and proofread their narratives for accuracy against other incident video, radio audio and CAD data. Investigators and crime analysts can also use Assist to perform deep research, such as creating a historical map of the location of a vehicle used in a crime, all in a CJIS-compliant environment.

“Assist streamlines emergency response, taking stress off our team,” said JC Meyer, manager of technology services at the Department of Public Safety in Lee County, Florida. “It automates routine tasks and simplifies the steps that need to happen in quick succession to effectively respond to an emergency, giving our team more time and capacity to be there for the person in need of help.”

“AI is not a discrete ingredient but the foundation of our public safety software,” said Saptharishi. “Think of Assist as our products’ central nervous system. It can proactively support each user with role-specific information contextualized to the time, task, person and place. As agencies consolidate information into a single secure and private repository through Chat, each new data stream and source they add with Assist helps to increase the accuracy and usefulness of AI’s suggestions.”

Surfacing useful information for every role, when and where it’s needed

Assist Chat is a conversational interface throughout Motorola Solutions’ public safety workflow applications, where Assist helps to integrate the appropriate AI models, reliability, guardrails and security into solutions that enhance efficiency and improve response times and outcomes. With Assist Chat, users can securely type or make voice queries to search dispatch, records, evidence data and previous case history, including searching through videos and images. Agencies can even use AI to identify gaps in or improvements to agency policies, such as recommending new policies based on its personnel’s most frequent queries or industry groups’ evolving guidance.

“The critical information first responders need is often buried beneath an avalanche of data,” said Saptharishi. “Assist Chat builds bridges from raw information to readily available answers.”

Assist Chat combines a large language model (LLM) with secure access to an agency’s knowledge base, while implementing comprehensive CJIS-compliant safeguards to keep all data within an agency’s controlled environment. Each agency owns and controls their own data, and data is not shared with other agencies.

Convening the industry as AI and cloud technologies transform emergency response

Summit 2025 convenes one of the largest gatherings of public safety and government technology professionals for important discussions on modernizing technology and infrastructure. It features 400+ hours of thought leadership and technology training across 20 content tracks. Agencies attending Summit 2025 will be the first to use Assist Chat hands on, getting real-time experience with how AI can fit into their daily workflow. Follow along at #MotoSolutionsSummit.

