PDSI Welcomes Seventeen New TeleStaff Customers in the Third Quarter 2009

Irvine, CA. – PDSI (Principal Decision Systems International), the leader in Public Safety employee scheduling and communication solutions, is pleased to announce seventeen new TeleStaff customers in the third quarter 2009:

Ann Arbor Fire (MI)

Ann Arbor Police (MI)

Ann Arbor Wastewater Treatment Services (MI)

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (CO)

Clallam County Fire Protection District 3 (WA)

Fairview Heights Police (IL)

Fayetteville Fire (NC)

Fort Lauderdale Police (FL)

Greenfield Police (WI)

Maui County Police (HI)

Miami Beach Lifeguards (FL)

Milford Police (CT)

Nashville Fire (TN)

Redondo Beach Police (CA)

Saint Petersburg Fire and Rescue (FL)

Visalia Fire (CA)

Visalia Police (CA)

TeleStaff is Public Safety’s most advanced scheduling and communication solution. The system is proven to significantly reduce the time, resources, and overall cost associated with scheduling and communicating to employees. TeleStaff’s telephony feature supports outbound and inbound phone calls for emergency recall and daily staffing. With TeleStaff, Public Safety scheduling processes can be automated resulting in improved workforce efficiency, controlled labor costs, and compliance with collective bargaining agreements, labor laws, and other regulatory policies. TeleStaff serves over 500 Public Safety organizations across North America.

About PDSI

PDSI - Principal Decision Systems International is a recognized leader in workforce management solutions. The company’s products merge advanced employee scheduling and time tracking automation with communication capabilities enabling organizations to optimize staffing, manage outbound and inbound communications, streamline routine workflow, control labor costs, and comply with regulatory policies. Hundreds of organizations in the United States and Canada rely on PDSI solutions to help drive increased operational efficiency and workforce productivity. The company’s headquarters are located in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.pdsi-software.com or call (800) 850-7374.