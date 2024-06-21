Greensboro, N.C. to improve emergency response with advanced dispatch, AI-enhanced collaboration tech from Hexagon

PRESS RELEASE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division announced Guilford Metro 911 will deploy its public safety platform to improve emergency response times and optimize multi-agency collaboration. The project will bring cutting edge technologies, including advanced dispatch and cloud-based collaboration portals enhanced with assistive AI, to the city of Greensboro and Guilford County, NC, equipping first responders with some of the most advanced technologies available for emergency response.

Guilford Metro 911 emergency communications center, responsible for dispatching police, fire and emergency medical services across the county, will deploy Hexagon’s industry-leading computer-aided dispatch system, HxGN OnCall Dispatch.

OnCall Dispatch enables enhanced call-taker and dispatcher performance and productivity through optimized user interfaces and workflows. Its field mobility capabilities will allow first responders to have laptop or smartphone access to the same real-time information that supervisors and dispatchers are seeing, improving in-the-field coordination and providing speech-to-text when hands-free communication is necessary.

HxGN Connect, a cloud-based collaboration portal hosted in Microsoft Azure, enhances multi-agency response by putting

stakeholders into one interface, so everyone from police, fire, EMS and emergency management can see the same information at once and deploy resources strategically based on a common operating picture. The HxGN Connect collaboration platform is equipped with assistive artificial intelligence that can analyze incoming calls and other real-time data to identify trends and anomalies that might be missed during a hectic, multi-agency response to an emergency.

“This robust suite of Hexagon solutions will instantly make Guilford Metro 911 among the most technologically advanced emergency communications centers in the country,” said Bill Campbell, senior vice president for global public safety/North America for Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “Hexagon is proud to partner with a forward-looking agency that’s so committed to public safety.”

Guilford Metro 911 Executive Director Melanie Jones said, “We look forward to having such a technologically advanced computer-aided dispatch system, with Hexagon’s HxGN OnCall Dispatch. This system will help us further reduce call processing and dispatch times by utilizing the most up-to-date technology available. We are excited for this relationship with Hexagon, and look forward to building that relationship for years to come.”

Agencies that rely on Guilford Metro 911 include Greensboro Police, Greensboro Fire, Guilford County EMS, Piedmont Triad Ambulance and Rescue, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and all 22 Guilford County fire districts. In 2023, Guilford Metro processed more than 728,000 calls, and is one of the state leaders with 99.8 percent of calls answered within 10 seconds.

To learn more about Hexagon’s public safety platform, visit hxgnpublicsafety.com.