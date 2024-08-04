Hamburg chooses Hexagon solutions to modernize police and fire operations

PRESS RELEASE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division announced the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, Germany, has selected HxGN OnCall solutions to modernize emergency dispatch operations and analysis for the city’s fire and police departments. The modernization, part of Hamburg’s PERLE program (Programm Erneuerung Leitstellen von Feuerwehr und Polizei), will bring cutting-edge technologies to Germany’s second largest city.

Hexagon’s industry-leading computer-aided dispatch (CAD) solution, HxGN OnCall Dispatch, is expected to greatly improve collaboration between fire brigades and police authorities, enabling faster and more efficient emergency response for the city’s 1.8 million residents.

Hamburg also selected the HxGN OnCall Analytics data visualization and analytics tool. OnCall Analytics will create easy-to-understand reports and performance analyses, enabling the city to better evaluate and optimize allocation of police and fire brigade resources

“As a web-based solution, HxGN OnCall is a major step forward in the modernisation of fire brigade and police command and control technology,” said Andreas Czerwinski, M.A. police director and program manager of the Ministry of the Interior and Sport of the City of Hamburg. “These advanced tools are intended to facilitate the work in the control centers and, as a result, make Hamburg an even safer place to live and work.”

“Hexagon is proud to be selected by one of Europe’s most prestigious cities to modernize its public safety operations,” said Maximilian Weber, senior vice president, EMEA, Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “HxGN OnCall will bring advanced capabilities to Hamburg’s fire and police departments, offering one of the most innovative systems for control center organisations in Germany.”

To learn more about Hexagon’s public safety solutions, visit hxgnpublicsafety.com.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector and mobility applications. Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division improves the resilience and sustainability of the world’s critical services and infrastructure. Our solutions turn complex data about people, places and assets into meaningful information and capabilities for better, faster decision-making in public safety, utilities, defense, transportation and government.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.