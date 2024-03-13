North Rhine-Westphalia chooses Hexagon’s crisis management software for district, state government

PRESS RELEASE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division announced the Ministry of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia will use HxGN OnCall Planning & Response to equip the tactical operations centers of the five district governments, State Fire Brigade Institute of North Rhine-Westphalia and Ministry of the Interior with a standardized software application. Using Hexagon’s solution, the command staffs will be connected to the VIDaL interface system, which is being developed in parallel, to interconnect decentralized situation management and command and control systems in case of disasters and major events, and to evaluate situational information from across the federal state, jurisdictions and systems.

The Ministry of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia is responsible for disaster management in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous federal state and home to approximately 18 million residents. HxGN OnCall Planning & Response will support the management of large-scale emergency situations, such as the floods that hit North Rhine-Westphalia in the summer of 2021. With the VIDaL project, the ministry is working on an important initiative for secure communication between the municipal control centers and command staffs. The crisis management system will simplify resource management, especially of the disaster control units, and communication through the VIDaL system will be possible across jurisdictions and tiers of command.

HxGN OnCall Planning & Response will be deployed in the district governments of Arnsberg, Detmold, Düsseldorf, Cologne and Münster, the State Fire Brigade Institute and the Ministry of the Interior. The crisis management system will be connected to the VIDaL central networking platform in 2024-2025.

“Hexagon is proud to partner with the Ministry of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia in supporting the innovative VIDaL initiative,” said Maximilian Weber, senior vice president, EMEA, Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “Our proven technologies, reliable support and unparalleled expertise in the public safety industry provide a solid foundation on which our customers can serve and protect their communities.”

