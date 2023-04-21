Mark43 appoints George Cornell as senior vice president of engineering

Mark43 bolsters engineering leadership with this appointment; Cornell will bring a scalable and best-in-class approach to the leading public safety software company.

NEW YORK — Mark43 announced today that George Cornell has joined Mark43 as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Cornell brings proven engineering and leadership experience, having scaled engineering teams and developed innovative technology tools for nearly three decades.

“George offers a unique combination of engineering talent and leadership ability, having led teams that have successfully developed and delivered products at scale. He will be a great compliment to the excellent engineering leadership we already have at Mark43, as well as to our executive team,” said Bob Hughes, Mark43 Chief Executive Officer. “Public safety agencies deserve technology that works when they need it and where they need it, and George will lead our effort to continue delivering a resilient and reliable public safety platform to customers across the world. We are excited to have him on board.”

“I am thrilled to join Mark43 and continue my career spent working at companies who are in the business of creating products that help people,” said George Cornell, incoming Senior Vice President of Engineering. “From my first conversations, I knew this was the place for me. Mark43 is a mission-driven company that is delivering for more than 200 public safety customers, and I know it’s the beginning of what can be achieved. I am excited for this opportunity to help build fascinating technology, but what really got me was the caliber of people at Mark43. I am thrilled for all that is ahead.”

Prior to Mark43, Cornell served in leadership positions at Relativity, Morningstar, Citadel, and IBM. George began as a principal engineer and spent the last 15 years in management. His appointment comes as Mark43 has launched novel products in recent months, most notably Mark43 OnScene on iOS and Android smartphones in March of this year and Mark43 Alternate CAD in November 2022.

About Mark43

Mark43 is the leading cloud-native public safety technology company. By delivering a modern, intuitive and mobile-first Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch and Analytics platform, Mark43 empowers governments and their communities to improve the safety and quality of life for all. Working with more than 200 local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community. Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mark43.com.