Mark43 partners with Carbyne to bring an end-to-end, fully cloud-based dispatching solution to public safety

Mark43 and Carbyne are working together to launch the first entirely cloud-based incident response system in the U.S., bringing unprecedented flexibility to public safety processes.

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, today announced that it is partnering with Carbyne, a global leader in public safety and creators of an advanced NG911 ecosystem, to build a fully integrated Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) and call handling platform entirely in the cloud.

The increased flexibility and efficiency provided by this cloud solution is crucial to dispatch and emergency call handling, where every second counts. The solution allows a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) to be established anywhere where there is a secure, high-speed internet connection. For example, an integrated CAD-Call Handling solution in the cloud is key if a PSAP needs to be evacuated for any reason. This means that common locations like schools, libraries, or office buildings can become fully functioning backup PSAPs in minutes: Call-takers and dispatchers simply need to log in to their account to be back online.

In order to work with the best in public safety technology, Mark43’s CAD was purpose-built in the cloud and designed for quick and cost-effective interoperability with third-party systems and devices. Carbyne, a solution proven to be highly effective in a number of global deployments, delivers rich, accurate, insightful data from any connected device to PSAPS, providing call-takers with pinpoint location, live video streaming, voice failover and chat to 911 capabilities.

The Mark43 partnership with Carbyne signals enhanced possibilities for emergency response processes. A cloud-based CAD-Call Handling solution provides clients with enhanced resiliency through an array of diverse routing paths and a more cost-effective approach to call handling and dispatch due to the elimination of on-premise servers.

Both companies’ technology meets government-approved cloud hosting standards for security and CJIS compliance.

“This is a truly unprecedented partnership in the public safety industry,” said Scott Crouch, CEO & Co-Founder of Mark43. “We are very much looking forward to bringing convenience and expanding possibilities for dispatchers with a fully cloud-based dispatching solution.”

“We are excited to work together with Mark43 to help build the future of 911 technology,” said Amir Elichai, CEO & Founder of Carbyne. “By joining our cloud-based technologies, we are looking forward to improving the lives of first responders and citizens around the world.”

Attendees at the CALNENA Mission Critical Training Event (March 10-13) in San Diego, California can visit Mark43’s booth #20 and Carbyne’s booth #21 to learn more.

About Mark43

Mark43 is the modern platform built for wherever your service takes you. With cloud-native, intuitive software designed to let you focus on what matters most, Mark43 gives agencies a technology foundation to build from — smart, open, and extensible — growing and innovating with you as your needs evolve. Developed by a team that spans five offices in North America, Mark43 is proven, tested, and supported in over 60 public safety agencies of all sizes. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.

About Carbyne

Carbyne is a global leader in public safety technology, enabling real-time emergency communication for citizens and Public Safety Answering Points (dispatch centers). Their Next-Generation 911, cloud-based incident response system sits on a global infrastructure and is supported by a powerful ecosystem. Delivering advanced IP-enabled communication features, AI-enriched response functionalities, IoT-enabled capabilities and state-of-the-art caller solutions, Carbyne is enhancing the future of public safety and first response.

Founded in 2014, Carbyne is led by a team of entrepreneurs and technological experts with experience from elite Israel Defense Force units. The company has offices in New York, Mexico and Kiev, with headquarters in Tel Aviv. For more information, visit carbyne911.com.