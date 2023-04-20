Mark43 streamlines the procurement of cloud-native public safety technology in AWS Marketplace

Streamlined procurement process for leading mission-critical records management systems and computer-aided dispatch on AWS Marketplace.

NEW YORK — Mark43, a leading mission-critical public safety software company, today announced that in collaboration with Carahsoft, its products are available in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As an AWS Partner and a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program (PSP), Carahsoft helps streamline the procurement process for public sector agencies. By working with Carahsoft, The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, government agencies can now enjoy a streamlined procurement process with Mark43.

Mark43 is a vendor of choice due to its innovative, resilient, and enhanced technology for first responders. In particular, the user-friendly Mark43 RMS system is cloud-native, which means it updates in real time and allows for users to remain constantly connected and share mission-critical data throughout the day. The Mark43 CAD operates as a natural extension of the telecommunicator, call taker, and in-field first responder during an emergency response.

Mark43 runs on AWS GovCloud (US). As a leading cloud-native public safety technology company, Mark43 continues to leverage AWS’s cloud services to provide enhanced RMS and CAD solutions. The cloud-native platform ensures superior data security controls that public safety agencies can trust, as evident in Mark43’s unwavering commitment to a security program which includes SOC 2 and SOC 3 certifications.

“Public safety leaders deserve a resilient, reliable and secure technology platform,” said Mark43 Vice President of Federal & Emerging Markets Patricia Trexler. “We are excited to expand Mark43’s availability in AWS Marketplace to bring our mission-critical technology to support even more public sector customers who deserve the best CAD and RMS systems. These platforms are built on AWS and run on AWS GovCloud (US) so they offer enhanced security and resilience. Working with Carahsoft, we are now able to make the purchasing process easier for public safety agencies and educational institutions, helping to get mission-critical systems into the field as soon as possible.”

“We are proud to work with Mark43 and our reseller partners to bring modern cloud-native public safety technology in AWS Marketplace,” said Lacey Wean, Sales Director who leads the Mark43 Team at Carahsoft. “By leveraging the power of AWS, Mark43 enables law enforcement agencies to securely accelerate their digital transformation. We look forward to continuing to support agencies in their mission to protect citizens.”

“There were questions about other vendors, but it was very easy to explain to them why we chose Mark43,” said San Antonio Police Department Deputy Chief Karen Falks. “The fact that it was cloud-native, the system was device-agnostic, we can give them phones, tablets, whatever they want to use. So many of the questions were about how Mark43 was going to help the officers. We talked about how the day-to-day systems would integrate with Mark43. And we identified there were seven systems we would integrate in the first phase. It wasn’t a hard sell because they knew. And they were happy we found something our entire department was happy with.”

“AWS is constantly looking for ways to help government agencies increase efficiency and digitize operations. Having Mark43’s mission- critical public safety software in AWS Marketplace provides another avenue for customers to purchase cloud-based solutions that can help modernize public safety,” said Ryan Reynolds, Justice and Public Safety Leader at AWS.

Learn more:

Sign up here to get a Mark43 demo: https://mark43.com/request-a-demo/

Find the Mark43 AWS Marketplace listing here

Stay on top of the latest Mark43 announcements by following along on LinkedIn Twitter

About Mark43

Mark43 is the leading cloud-native public safety technology company. By delivering a modern, intuitive and mobile-first Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch and Analytics platform, Mark43 empowers governments and their communities to improve the safety and quality of life for all. Working with more than 200 local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community. Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mark43.com.