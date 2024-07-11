Spokane Regional Emergency Communications to improve response, coordination capabilities with Hexagon solutions

PRESS RELEASE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division announced that Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (SREC) has selected Hexagon’s state-of-the-art public safety platform to enhance emergency response. By facilitating greater collaboration across Spokane County and the 21 first responder agencies SREC serves, the regional center will optimize efficiency and deliver improved services to the area’s 550,000 residents.

Formed in 2018, SREC’s mission is to get the right resources to the right location with an uncompromising focus on responder and citizen safety. Upgrading to HxGN OnCall solutions will make that mission easier for SREC’s 137 employees. HxGN OnCall Dispatch, Hexagon’s industry-leading computer-aided dispatch (CAD) solution, will bring together all agencies into one regional system, providing greater visibility and coordination during emergency events. OnCall Dispatch provides top-level incident management, situational awareness and coordination capabilities.

“After a thorough evaluation process, we are excited about the selection of Hexagon solutions for our new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system,” said Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels. “SREC led a countywide team of first responder agencies in making this critical decision, tying together our law enforcement and fire agencies in a way that has not been done previously in this county. By integrating Hexagon’s advanced CAD technology, we enhance our ability to respond to emergencies efficiently, ultimately benefiting the citizens of Spokane County. We pride ourselves in our progressive mindset, consistently adopting the best tools and practices, thereby improving service levels to the public. This upgrade is a significant step forward in our mission to provide top-tier public safety services.”

SREC will also deploy HxGN OnCall Analytics and field mobility solutions to expand the capabilities of the regional CAD system. OnCall Analytics allows users to unlock their data and transform it into valuable insights, so agencies can better assess performance, allocate resources and improve operations. The field mobility solutions put easy-to-use apps in the hands of emergency responders in the field, connecting them with dispatch capabilities and information to enhance awareness, communication and coordination.

“We are thrilled to have worked together with SREC to choose Hexagon solutions for our new cutting-edge CAD system for Spokane County emergency services,” said Tom Jenkins, Cheney Fire Department Chief and President of the Inland Empire Fire Chiefs Association. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering on our promise of a regionalized system that leverages state-of-the-art technology and ensures seamless interoperability. Our new CAD system is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our services. Added visibility across both fire and law agencies is key in serving the community effectively. This will be a significant improvement, especially during large scale events ultimately serving our community with the highest standards of safety and innovation.”

“We’re honored to help Spokane Regional Emergency Communications streamline their dispatch and collaboration capabilities,” said Bill Campbell, vice president of global public safety for Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “Our public safety platform will take regional cooperation and interoperability to a new level in Spokane County.”

