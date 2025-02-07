Stanly County, N.C. upgrades emergency communications and record-keeping with Hexagon solutions

PRESS RELEASE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Stanly County Communications Center in North Carolina has deployed Hexagon public safety solutions, modernizing its emergency dispatch and response, record keeping and jail management capabilities to meet the needs of the fast-growing community.

Stanly County’s population of 65,000 continues to trend upward as people working in Charlotte/Mecklenburg County choose to live in the adjacent county and commute to jobs in the city. As a result of the influx, the Stanly County Communications Center fielded 153,000 calls for service in 2023, a 12% increase over the previous year. The center serves 14 fire departments, nine law enforcement agencies, an emergency medical services company and provides after-hours call-taking for several local support agencies.

With increased call volumes and mounting record-keeping and reporting requirements, the county selected and deployed HxGN OnCall Dispatch, OnCall Records and OnCall Records | Jail.

HxGN OnCall Dispatch provides a state-of-the-art computer-aided dispatch (CAD) platform that improves workflow, collaboration and response times for emergency telecommunicators and responders in the field. OnCall Records allows agencies to quickly capture and harness information to reduce officer paperwork, inform investigations, streamline administration and effectively manage resources to enhance community safety. OnCall Records | Jail allows the county to digitally manage all jail functions, from booking to release.

“Hexagon has provided a tightly connected system with the needed analytics for information gathering and sharing, a capability lacking in our previous system from 1999,” said Kyle Griffin, Stanly County 911 director. “We believe the new Hexagon solution will take us into the future and meet our needs for years to come.”

“Hexagon is proud to provide Stanly County and communities across North Carolina with the solutions necessary to meet future public safety response and record-keeping needs,” said Ben Ernst, vice president and general manager, North America Public Safety, for Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “The HxGN OnCall portfolio is designed to help overburdened agencies like Stanly County Communications Center deal with the increase in calls, data and reporting and is scalable to meet their needs as they continue to grow.”

Stanly County joins an increasing number of agencies across North Carolina deploying Hexagon solutions, including Guilford County, Charlotte/Mecklenburg County, Lincoln County and Orange County.

