Lodi PD Equips Officers With Mobile Mapping Technology

CPS Mobile improves officer response time

Lodi, CA — Lodi PD selected CPS Mobile, a GIS software for patrol car computers, to provide the department with mobile address locator technology and offender look-up. Implementation and usage throughout Fall 2006 confirmed the department’s continued commitment to the technology to improve on-scene response time.

“Mobile mapping capabilities along with an ability to quickly locate addresses gives our officers the information they need to respond to crime scenes quickly,” says Corporal Bobby Amin. “CPS Mobile is field-friendly which means our officers access the data, move in and ensure the safety of our city,” he explained. Amin says that the Lodi Police Department officers’ response time to calls for service has improved since implementing CPS Mobile.

The CPS Mobile software product, created by CPS Solutions, also includes an offender look-up feature giving officers added detail about known criminals. Alerts or warnings can easily be issued regarding potential dangers to citizens and officers.

“The value of this tool is significant,” reports Lt. JP Badel of the Support Services Division. We’re dealing with a range of variables in the field. The more data we have on an offender or parolee – coupled with the mapping capabilities and addresses – the more capable we are of combating crime.”

The Lodi Police Department serves more than 60,000 people in the northern San Joaquin Valley. It is a nationally recognized, full-service law enforcement dedicated to community oriented policing. More than 75 officers work to achieve a positive and safe environment for all who live and visit Lodi.

CPS Solutions, a software development company in Stockton, California, was established in 2001 to facilitate community safety with technology products, including crime mapping, data management and law enforcement strategic analysis opportunities. Visit www.cpssolutions.com or call (209) 479-5477 for more information.