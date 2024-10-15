Collective Data to showcase quartermaster and fleet management solutions at IACP

PRESS RELEASE

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Collective Data, a leading provider of law enforcement asset and fleet management software, is pleased to announce its participation in the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition. The event will be held from October 19-22, 2024, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA. Collective Data will be exhibiting at Booth #1978.

Collective Data’s software provides law enforcement agencies with comprehensive solutions for managing quartermaster supplies, fleet operations, and overall asset tracking. The platform allows agencies to streamline the management of critical equipment such as uniforms, weapons, vehicles, and communication devices—delivering real-time visibility and efficient inventory control.

Key Solutions for Law Enforcement Include:

Quartermaster Supply and Inventory Management : Centralize tracking of officer gear, equipment, and supplies with automated check-in/check-out features and real-time inventory control.

: Centralize tracking of officer gear, equipment, and supplies with automated check-in/check-out features and real-time inventory control. Fleet Management : Maintain vehicle health, reduce downtime, and optimize performance with tools that provide automated maintenance scheduling and usage tracking.

: Maintain vehicle health, reduce downtime, and optimize performance with tools that provide automated maintenance scheduling and usage tracking. Asset Tracking: Ensure accountability with a system that tracks the location, status, and condition of all assets, providing easy access to detailed records and maintenance schedules.

Event Details:

Dates: October 19-22, 2024

October 19-22, 2024 Location: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Boston, MA

Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Boston, MA Booth: #1978

Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #1978 to meet the Collective Data team and learn more about how these solutions can streamline operations and improve efficiency in law enforcement agencies. For more information on the IACP Conference, visit https://www.theiacpconference.org/. To learn more about Collective Data’s solutions, visit www.collectivedata.com.

About Collective Data:

For over 25 years, Collective Data has provided innovative asset, inventory, and fleet management solutions to law enforcement, government agencies, and other industries. The platform is designed to help organizations streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and ensure accountability. Collective Data’s software is known for its configurability, scalability, and dedicated customer support.