Presynct Technologies, Inc. Adds to Customer Base

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - PreSynct Technologies, Inc. is pleased to close out the year 2011 with new contracts for full-featured PreSynct Report Network implementations in police departments in California and Ohio. Our industry-leading forms-based data entry functionality and third-party integration capabilities were primary considerations in PreSynct being selected. We’re looking forward to 2012 with excitement and enthusiasm!

About Presynct Technologies, Inc.

Presynct Technologies, Inc. entered the public safety market with 15 years of experience in the healthcare market. The Presynct Report Network is the only law enforcement forms based incident reporting system that offers two versions of their application—the on-site version for purchase and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit http://www.presynct.com or call 1-866-PRESYNCT.