Mark43 launches Mark43 for developers, a public API, to promote partnerships and collaboration in public safety technology

Mark43 is the first CAD/RMS company in the government technology vendor space to offer an open API, facilitating seamless new platform integrations to maximize capabilities for public safety agencies.

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, today announced that it has launched an open, publicly available, RESTful application programming interface (API), becoming the first CAD/RMS platform to do so. To aid in its use, developers.mark43.com was created to provide approved partner developers with clear, easy-to-use API documentation so that vital integrations can be built quickly and efficiently.

The site’s features include Mark43 API endpoints for Mark43’s industry-leading products such as its Records Management System (RMS), Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), evidence platform, and case management platform, a comprehensive index of all object models, a section dedicated to the specifics of creation endpoint models, and example JSON responses. To make collaboration easier for developers, Mark43 for Developers offers code samples in 9 different languages, including cURL, Java, Ruby, Python, PHP.

“Effective public safety requires collaboration and goes beyond what any single company can offer,” said project lead Anne Kochanski. “We are dedicated to promoting cooperative efforts that will bring much-needed innovation to public safety.”

Mark43 was purpose-built in the cloud and designed for quick and cost-effective interoperability with third-party systems and devices. Over 36 partnerships with top law enforcement technologies such as SPIDR Tech, Callyo, and Carbyne help make Mark43’s single-platform solution the most comprehensive tech offering in the industry. Given Mark43’s dedication to security, Mark43 for Developers is a documentation site while actual API use is restricted to partnering vendors or customers.

“The launch of our open API is rooted in our commitment to data-sharing and collaborative public safety,” said Stephen Okano, Chief Technology Officer at Mark43. “Any developer can now see how a modern suite of applications should work, with the ultimate aim being to improve end results for our customers – public safety agencies that are keeping the world safe.”

To facilitate continuous improvement, Mark43 is open to feedback from partner developers at support@mark43.com.

