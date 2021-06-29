Lincolnshire Police pioneers unified communications with Motorola Solutions’ Cloud-based Control Room

LONDON — Motorola Solutions announced today that Lincolnshire Police has gone live with its cloud-based and highly scalable CommandCentral Control Room Solution (CRS) , integrating multiple control room functions into one, single, end-to-end communications platform - always available and fully supported.

This successful migration to the cloud replaces Lincolnshire Police’s on-premise legacy system, helping to streamline emergency call handling, incident response management and radio dispatching to coordinate with frontline staff. In addition, integrated with the control room technology, Motorola Solutions’ Pronto mobile policing application suite increases real-time visibility and communication between officers in the field and dispatch personnel.

“Every time a 999 call comes in, our dispatch and frontline personnel need to respond quickly to unpredictable events. That’s why we need technology solutions that support greater flexibility and reliability across our operations,” said Kerrin Wilson, Assistant Chief Constable at Lincolnshire Police. “The new control room software enables our dispatchers to focus on their primary tasks and removes the complexity of dealing with different systems.”

Managing around 9,000 emergency 999 calls each month, Lincolnshire Police and its control room team needed to work efficiently while managing rising demand. Control room staff were under considerable pressure, previously navigating siloed systems and a growing array of data sources and communication channels to manage the influx of calls.

“A police agency’s control room is integral to its ability to manage daily operations and emergency response. Lincolnshire Police is the first in the U.K. to use this advanced control room software, a unified, cloud-based platform which will support them well into the future and enable them to adopt new innovations over time,” said Fergus Mayne, country manager U.K. and Ireland at Motorola Solutions.



Fiona Davies, Service Delivery Director for G4S Policing Services, said: “We are really pleased to work with Motorola Solutions to integrate this platform into our service delivery at Lincolnshire Police. It will streamline operations in a way that will ultimately enhance policing services for the people of Lincolnshire.”

