New Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities Report to be Released December 30, 2014 Preliminary data shows a significant increase in total line-of-duty deaths. Expert available for live or taped interviews.

Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will release a new report on Tuesday, December 30, 2014, with preliminary data revealing a significant increase in law enforcement officer fatalities during the past year. The report will detail the number of officers killed in firearms- and traffic-related incidents, as well as deaths due to other causes. The report will also provide preliminary data showing circumstances of fatal shootings, trends in traffic-related fatalities, details of deaths due to causes other than traffic and firearms, and other demographic and jurisdictional data points. The preliminary findings in the annual Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities Report for 2014 will be released on Tuesday, December 30, 2014, by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. WHAT: Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities Report providing preliminary officer fatality data for 2014. The report will be available online at: www.LawMemorial.org/FatalitiesReport WHEN: Tuesday, December 30, 2014 WHO: Craig W. Floyd, Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO is available for live or taped interviews to discuss the report and provide insight. To schedule an interview, contact Steve Groeninger, Senior Director of Communications & Marketing, at (202) 737-7135, or via email at steve@nleomf.org. - # # # - About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.