New Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities Report to be Released December 30, 2014
Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will release a new report on Tuesday, December 30, 2014, with preliminary data revealing a significant increase in law enforcement officer fatalities during the past year.
The report will detail the number of officers killed in firearms- and traffic-related incidents, as well as deaths due to other causes. The report will also provide preliminary data showing circumstances of fatal shootings, trends in traffic-related fatalities, details of deaths due to causes other than traffic and firearms, and other demographic and jurisdictional data points.
The preliminary findings in the annual Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities Report for 2014 will be released on Tuesday, December 30, 2014, by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
