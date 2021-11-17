Rekor One™ expands into three new cities

COLUMBIA, Md. — Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, announced that three new municipalities will deploy Rekor solutions to improve public safety.

The cities of Topeka, KS, Nampa, ID and Watertown, NY have each selected the Rekor One™ vehicle intelligence platform in partnership with their respective police departments.

“Rekor One™ is providing these new customers an opportunity to increase public safety by giving law enforcement state-of-the-art technology. But what’s unique about Rekor One is that the same soft infrastructure we deploy for the law enforcement mission can be leveraged by other local government agencies to address a wide variety of issues,” said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO of Rekor. “This type of intelligent infrastructure is a tremendous advantage for our cities as they work to not only become safer, but smarter.”

Rekor One™ uses leading-edge AI and machine learning capabilities to provide these police departments with highly secure, real-time access to vehicle make, model, and color, as well as license plate information. Vehicle signatures are captured at high speeds with high accuracy, and officers are sent instantaneous, low latency alerts on mobile data terminals and mobile devices. All information and data are securely encrypted both during transmission and in storage, and law enforcement can leverage a user-friendly back office to manage the systems, conduct analysis, and produce reports. Rekor One™ gives police departments the ability to accelerate their investigations, rapidly locate vehicles of interest, and reduce their response times to AMBER and Silver alerts. The same technology can also provide officers information regarding vehicle speed, wrong-way vehicles, or incidents on the roadway that are causing disruption, allowing for faster response that can minimize secondary incidents and help create safer roadways.

Rekor’s technology also gives other government agencies within these cities the opportunity to access, through Rekor One™, other valuable solutions that make use of the same sensor systems being used for public safety missions. These additional solutions use de-identified real-time and historical data in conformity with the strictest privacy standards. They support traffic and infrastructure planning, contactless compliance efforts, safety and incident management programs, sustainability and green initiatives, such as electric vehicle charge planning or green corridor management, and roadway hazard and weather alerting, just to name a few. The ability of Rekor’s technology to simultaneously serve multiple missions across a variety of government agencies is what makes Rekor One™ remarkable. It provides a unified platform that makes the same infrastructure more powerful and efficient while being simpler, more reliable and less expensive at the same time.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.