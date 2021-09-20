TBL Universal Reporting™ Earns FirstNet Verified™ Designation

Oro Valley, Ariz. — Following a rigorous review process, TBL Universal Reporting is now a FirstNet® Verified™ iOS app and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.

TBL Universal Reporting developed by TBL Systems Inc. allows first responders the ability to create case reports, incident reports, electronic citations and other reports in the field on mobile devices. The application integrates various federal, state and local databases and currently deployed data systems allowing near real-time data verification and collaboration. Additionally, the app also integrates with most current Records Management Systems “RMS” and Computer Aided Dispatch “CAD” systems enabling a near seamless interface with currently deployed technologies.

FirstNet – America’s public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 165apps relevant to public safety’s mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent third-party tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.

“TBL Universal Reporting is a leader in the mobile revolution for first responders” said Chief Danny Sharp (Ret.) Chief of Police, Oro Valley, AZ Police Department. “The ability for officers to verify identities of individuals in the field and quickly create detailed reports improves both officer and public safety.”

Achieving a FirstNet Verified™ designation means TBL Universal Reporting is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will benefit from FirstNet reliability while using TBL Universal Reporting. FirstNet subscribers will also be able to take advantage of the TBL Records Management solution while benefitting from FirstNet’s highly secure network core, which is the only physically separate network core dedicated entirely to public safety in America.

Built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders’ incident response. And it’s helping them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

“We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are high quality and relevant to public safety. And we’re pleased that TBL Universal Reporting is now Verified and available to FirstNet subscribers,” said Scott Agnew, assistant vice president, product marketing, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “TBL Universal Reporting will bring public safety additional capabilities that help increase officer safety, clear auto collisions more quickly, enhance situational awareness and provide a clear and actionable operating picture.”

“Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome TBL Universal Reporting and Records Management to the FirstNet App Catalog,” said Jeff Bratcher, Chief Network and Technology Officer, First Responder Network Authority.

To learn more about TBL Universal Reporting and Records Management go to www.tblsys.com . Click here for a full list of apps in the FirstNet App Catalog. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.