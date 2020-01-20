TRU-SPEC® and 5ive Star Gear® 2020 vision: plan for the new year and beyond

Manufacturer to unveil new items to favorite apparel lines

MARIETTA, Ga – TRU-SPEC, one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets, has announced that they will be unveiling several new products at their booth (#10970) at SHOT Show 2020, in Las Vegas, NV.

TRU-SPEC® has a long history in the market that dates back to 1950. Originally founded by Jack Zaglin as Atlanta Army Navy in Atlanta, Georgia, they have grown into the company they are today- thanks to all their loyal customers. “We take great pride in that we are still a Zaglin family owned business,” says Darrel Jacks, Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

TRU-SPEC® is evolving to meet the demands of their rapidly changing marketplace. In the coming year, these much-needed changes will take place. They will be introducing modern, updated designs that utilize cutting edge materials. They have teamed with some innovative partners and will be debuting new groundbreaking technologies. They are rebuilding their infrastructure to ensure they have a solid foundation for this next chapter in their company’s long history. TRU-SPEC® is changing their ways to be aggressive and responsive in the marketplace.

Their new motto says it all! “We are not your Granddad’s BDU company anymore.”

Stop by SHOT Show booth #10970 and see the new products!

About TRU-SPEC®

TRU-SPEC® is now one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement, public safety, and shooting sport markets. Built on a foundation of durability, quality and value, TRU-SPEC® has become synonymous with quality, innovation and service as thousands of police, firefighters, EMTs and military personnel use and depend on our products daily, both on-duty and off-duty. Built with cutting edge design for unmatched comfort, rugged reliability, and all day, every day performance TRU-SPEC® is the preferred brand for any situation. Visit www.truspec.com or facebook.com/TRUSPEC to find a dealer near you.

About 5ive Star Gear®

5ive Star Gear® is one of the leading suppliers of outdoor gear and personal equipment to military/tactical personnel, outdoor enthusiast, and survivalist. With the thousands that depend on our products daily, the name 5ive Star Gear® has become synonymous with quality, innovation, and service. Visit www.5ivestargear.com or facebook.com/5iveStarGear to find a dealer near you.