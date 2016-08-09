Cobham & TRX Systems Launch Integrated LMR Testing Solution

ORLANDO, Florida—Cobham and TRX Systems announce that the Cobham 3550R and the 8800 Series Radio Test Sets are now fully integrated with the TRX NEON® Signal Mapper application in an automated solution that simplifies and dramatically reduces the time required for indoor LMR testing. NEON Signal Mapper automates the geo-referencing, cloud storage, and 3D visualization of LMR test data for technicians who use the 3550R and the 8800SX test sets to record and analyze two-way radio signals inside buildings.

“We are excited to provide these unique testing solutions for our customers,” said Rob Barden, Director of Product Marketing at Cobham AvComm. “The TRX indoor location technology, when integrated with the 3550R and the 8800SX, further enhances the unique capabilities of the AvComm portable test sets.”

The Cobham 3550R is the industry’s first 1 GHz hand-held, rugged radio test system with a large color display and touch-screen operation. At just 8.3 pounds and packaged in a magnesium alloy case, the Cobham 3550R is the industry’s toughest and most portable radio test set. Combining many features of a benchtop radio test set with the added capabilities of VSWR and Distance to Fault analysis, the 3550R is perfect for testing radio transceivers, whether on the bench or in remote locations.

The Cobham 8800SX is designed for maximum test efficiency. With the industry’s largest color touch-screen display, its unique “fast-stack” user interface, user-defined presets, customer frequency lists, and its ability to handle up to 125 W of direct power; test professionals can set up analog and digital meters and test functions. Complete with AM,

FM, P25, P25 Phase II, DMR, dPMR™, NXDN™, and ARIB T98 test functionalities, the 8800SX is fully equipped for testing mission critical radios.

Integrating NEON’s capability to automatically collect geo-referenced test data with the 3550R and the 8800SX saves valuable time and money by:

Automatically calculating indoor location and correlating with radio signal data, eliminating manual check-ins

Removing data recording errors caused by incorrect location estimates in complex buildings through automatic indoor path determination

Providing continuous logging of data with a high density of data points, including within typically difficult to map stairwells, elevators, and tunnels

Supporting rapid analysis of signal coverage with 3D visualization and easy export of time-stamped data

With this new TRX-Cobham solution, it is possible to collect accurate, actionable data in every part of a building. This includes elevators and stairwells, which 2D manual solutions struggle to address. The solution also provides end users with centralized access to all of the location information that has been logged via NEON Cloud Service. The seamless geo-referencing and 3D visualization of multiple, simultaneous LMR measurements from the 3550R and the 8800SX test sets – both indoors and out – allows the integrated solution to provide a correlated “Signal Quality” rating with every step taken through the building.

“Cobham AvComm is a leader in LMR testing and we are delighted to work with them to deliver indoor location and mapping technology integrated with Cobham test solutions for public safety, commercial and industrial applications,” said Jeff Kunst, Vice President of Product Development at TRX. “NEON Signal Mapper’s 3D location and visualization capabilities are perfectly aligned with the needs of professionals who conduct in-building testing of LMR networks.”

About Cobham

Cobham protects lives and livelihoods with its differentiated technology and know-how, operating with a deep insight into customer needs and agility. The Group offers an innovative range of technologies and services to solve challenging problems in harsh

environments across commercial, defence and security markets, from deep space to the depths of the ocean, specialising in meeting the growing demand for data, connectivity and bandwidth.

About Cobham AvComm

Improving your operational efficiency with faster on-site test solutions.

We are a global leader in avionics, communications and synthetic test, monitoring and control for commercial, government and military applications.

Our integrated, portable solutions enable our customers to carry out simultaneous testing on-site, reducing downtime of mission critical platforms and increasing operational efficiency.

www.cobham.com

About TRX Systems

TRX Systems is the developer of the NEON Indoor Location Solution, delivering location and mapping indoors, underground and in dense urban areas where GPS is not available or is unreliable. NEON delivers ubiquitous, low-cost, 3D indoor location through the use of advanced sensor fusion, ranging, and patented dynamic mapping algorithms.

TRX Systems is the recipient of the 2015 Silver Edison Award for innovation in the Navigation and Robotics category, the Tibbetts Award given by the U.S. Small Business Administration for innovation and economic impact of research and development, the TEDCO ICE Award for Corporate Excellence and the Innovator Award from the Chesapeake Regional Tech Counsel (CRTC). TRX’s indoor location software development has been supported by the National Science Foundation, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the U.S. Army and the Department of Homeland Security.

http://www.trxsystems.com/