Axon tackles public safety’s data overload with three new AI tools

PRESS RELEASE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, announced a new standard in real-time intelligence during Axon Week 2026, its annual user conference. New AI-powered capabilities enable agencies to detect incidents earlier, access critical information faster, and coordinate responses more effectively while maintaining security and data control across the full incident lifecycle.

In the United States alone, more than 240 million 911 calls are placed each year, increasingly including video, images and telemetry. Simultaneously, body-worn and static cameras generate millions of hours of footage. This “data tax” means that vital context is frequently spread across systems, or critical moments can be missed, which slows response times and increases risk to both officers and their communities.

“Axon’s customers are being asked to do more with greater transparency and higher expectations,” said Rick Smith, Founder and CEO of Axon. “We are breaking down information barriers and providing a secure, compliant foundation to help prevent harm, accelerate justice and protect life in the communities our customers serve.”

Axon’s latest technology brings unprecedented clarity, speed, and coordination across live video, 911 and reporting workflows. The enhanced AI platform connects data, devices, and workflows across the public safety ecosystem, reducing complexity for officers previously relying on separate systems, and helping agencies respond with more precision and speed. Building on a secure, compliant foundation that keeps agency data secure and interactions auditable, these updates extend that unified intelligence layer further across real-time video, mobile and emergency call workflows.



Announcing Axon Vision: Real-Time Awareness from Live Video: With millions of CCTV cameras in the U.S. alone, Axon Vision uses AI to recognize critical activity in live video as it happens, helping operators cut through overwhelming volumes of footage and hone in on what matters most. When an alert appears, operators can verify what’s happening using nearby cameras and determine the appropriate response.

Powering New Workflows with the Secure, Privacy-First Axon Assistant: First introduced on body-worn cameras with a focused set of capabilities, Axon Assistant is now expanding with new features and will be accessible across the Axon Ecosystem. Axon Assistant provides secure, FBI Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Security Policy–compliant access to data in Axon Evidence and the Axon App on mobile devices. Assistant combines the power of the latest AI models with secure access to an agency’s environment to help officers complete daily tasks such as creating a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) alert, researching a case and, more broadly, enabling analysis and seamless coordination between the field and back office.

Redefining Emergency Response with Axon 911: Following the acquisitions of Prepared and Carbyne, Axon 911 brings cloud-based infrastructure that sets the foundation for an AI-enabled center and helps redefine how 911 centers fundamentally operate. It brings emergency response data directly into the response work flows, giving responders critical context before they arrive on scene.

To learn more about the future of real-time operations and these latest announcements, visit axon.com/newsroom.

About Axon

Axon (Nasdaq: AXON) is the global leader in public safety technology, relentlessly innovating to protect more lives in more places. Founder-led since 1993, Axon began with a mission to reimagine conflict in law enforcement and has grown into a global company serving everyone who takes on the responsibility of public safety, enterprise security, and national security — from first responders and governments to companies, frontline workers, and communities. Our trusted network connects TASER energy devices, cameras and sensors including body-worn, fixed and in-car cameras, drones and robotics, digital evidence and records management, real-time operations, immersive training, productivity tools, and AI-driven capabilities and insights. Designed to work seamlessly together, these solutions create a connected picture of safety that helps protect people and places with greater speed, clarity, and accountability.