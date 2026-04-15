Live from Axon Week 2026: A special Policing Matters podcast with CTO Jeff Kunins

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Policing Matters podcast host and deputy chief Jim Dudley (ret.) paid a visit to Axon Week 2026 to get an exclusive look at some of the revolutionary advancements in public safety technology and the thought leaders and technology experts making them happen.

In this special episode, sponsored by Axon, Dudley sits down with Jeff Kunins, chief product officer and chief technology officer of Axon. Their discussion examines how Axon is integrating AI and connected technologies to streamline routine police work, improve real-time awareness and enhance officer safety, while emphasizing interoperability and human oversight to ensure responsible use.

About our guest

As chief product officer and chief technology officer, Jeff Kunins leads Axon’s global teams across product, engineering, AI and security. Since joining in 2019, he has helped scale Axon’s SaaS platforms and connected devices for public safety. Previously, he held leadership roles at Amazon, Microsoft and Skype. He holds a degree from Carnegie Mellon and serves on several public safety–focused boards.

Tune in to discover:



Why reducing complexity reduces the friction of disconnected systems.

How AI-powered analytics across video feeds contribute to proactive policing with targeted alerts about suspicious behavior or dangerous activity.

How integration across 911, real-time crime centers and drone operations is tightening response times in critical moments.

How a hands-free AI assistant relays critical information while allowing the officer to keep eyes and attention on the scene.

Key takeaways from this episode



Axon is doubling down on interoperability, making its tools work across systems and vendors to reduce friction for officers.

New AI-powered tools like Draft One and Form One are designed to cut down report writing and paperwork time.

Axon Vision introduces scalable video analytics to help agencies manage overwhelming camera data.

Axon Assistant is expanding into a hands-free, real-time information tool for officers in the field.

About our sponsor

This episode of Policing Matters is sponsored by Axon – the global leader in public safety technology. Discover how Axon is empowering first responders with innovative tools and training to build safer communities and protect more lives in more places at axon.com.

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