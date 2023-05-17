Yonkers Police Department unveils Motorola Solutions AWARE Crime Control Center

New center unifies video, software and critical communications systems to help officers respond more efficiently to incidents in the community

YONKERS, N.Y. - Underscoring its commitment to the safety and security of the community and officers, the Yonkers Police Department today announced the opening of its new AWARE Crime Control Center, a technology enhanced room that fuses real-time video from the City’s network of safety cameras with other critical data and geospatial mapping. The AWARE center will allow Yonkers Police officers to respond more efficiently to everyday events and emergencies. The Department has partnered with Motorola Solutions, a global leader in public safety and enterprise security technology, to modernize its existing public safety infrastructure and integrate new and existing technology systems.

“We are committed to making sure our Yonkers Police has all of the necessary tools to lower crime and enhance the quality of life for our residents,” said Mayor Mike Spano. “The opening of the AWARE center is yet another example of our investment in City safety and commitment to innovation, collaboration and transparency with and on behalf of the community.”

“This opening marks a pivotal milestone for our Department, one that would not have been possible without the support of our administration,” said Commissioner Chris Sapienza. “Time is of the essence in any emergency. Our new AWARE center brings together critical information from across our community and public safety systems, so that our incident managers and officers in the field know what’s happening and can respond appropriately.”

The AWARE center gives First Responders, from 9-1-1 dispatchers to command staff, a single, consolidated view of an incident as it unfolds. It addresses common challenges presented by siloed data and disconnected back-end systems that can hinder emergency response. The following now or will feed information into the AWARE center.

Body-worn camera system, which captures critical evidence and increases transparency

Computer-aided dispatch, incident awareness and mapping, field reporting and evidence management software, which enables effective workflow management from the initial 9-1-1 call to case closure

The CityProtect

License plate readers, which help identify stolen vehicles or those associated with criminal activity

Yonkers’ network of safety cameras, which help identify unusual activity as it unfolds

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are part of the Yonkers Police drone-as-first-responder pilot (DFR) program, providing real-time eyes on the scene of a 9-1-1 call before officers arrive (rollout summer 2023)

“Yonkers Police Department has long been an early adopter of public safety technology,” said Dave White, vice president, Motorola Solutions. “It has been a privilege to work with them to introduce technology solutions that increase community engagement, improve safety and support their mission to protect the lives and property of residents and visitors.”

The AWARE center is part of the Department’s Crime Control Strategies Unit, which leverages precision policing for crime reduction – utilizing advanced analytics, data analysis, and technology to enhance prevention and response strategies.

About the Yonkers Police Department

The City of Yonkers Police Department is the largest law enforcement agency in the County of Westchester, serving the 3rd largest city in the State of New York. Our 600-plus sworn police officers and supervisors are committed to the Department’s mission: to enhance the quality of life in our City by working in cooperation with the diverse communities we serve. It is our duty to protect the lives and property of our residents and those visiting our City. By enforcing the law within the framework of the Constitution, we pledge to protect the people of Yonkers, preserve the peace, and contribute to a safe environment for all. We shall strive to maintain and continuously enhance the public’s trust by asserting the highest ethical standards.