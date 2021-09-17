Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Judy Pal to Advisory Board

STOCKTON, Calif., — Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc. announced today that long-time public safety executive, Judy Pal, has joined its Advisory Board, further expanding the company’s team of innovative leaders and advisors.

“It’s a privilege to join Guardian Alliance Technologies’ Advisory Board” said Judy Pal. “As committed as I am to promoting legitimacy and professionalism in law enforcement, Guardian’s commitment to helping agencies hire and retain the best is just as strong. Ethics and integrity form the foundation of a community’s trust in their police, and an agency’s ability to ensure its staff upholds those standards is key.”

Prior to embarking on a full‐time teaching and consulting career, Pal served as an Assistant Commissioner with the NYPD, Director of Operations for the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI‐LEEDA), Chief of Staff with the Baltimore and Milwaukee Police Departments, and was a member of the command staff of the Atlanta and Savannah, GA, and Halifax, Canada, police departments.

Judy also worked in the private sector with former NYPD Commissioner William J. Bratton working on international law enforcement projects with the government of Chile and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

She has conducted image, media and crisis training for thousands of law enforcement professionals during her more than two decades of public service. She has spoken at events across North America, as well as in Australia, Uruguay, and Manila. She is a regular instructor for FBI Regional Command Colleges across the country, FBI‐LEEDA, and the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration in Texas. She is a past President of the National Information Officers Association and also serves on the Verizon First Responders’ Advisory Council. Pal holds a master’s degree in Public Relations and earned her Certificate in Police Leadership from Dalhousie University in Canada.

Ryan Layne, CEO of Guardian, stated “We are truly blessed to have such an incredible group of professionals align their names and reputation with the Guardian Alliance brand by joining our Advisory Board. We rely heavily on their input and feedback to ensure we are delivering the best possible tools to law enforcement. Judy brings with her a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a unique perspective that will be instrumental in furthering Guardian’s mission in support of the law enforcement profession.”

About Guardian

Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc. is dedicated to protecting the integrity of the law enforcement profession through innovative solutions, technology, and strategic partnerships aimed at improving the process of vetting and hiring law enforcement professionals.