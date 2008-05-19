Visual Staff Scheduler Pro Now Available

http://www.abs-usa.com/

Visual Staff Scheduler Pro (VSS Pro) employee scheduling software allows users to end the time-consuming and cumbersome ways of scheduling personnel. With VSS Pro, users can produce any type of schedule for any time frame in minutes, and display staffing levels to eliminate error-prone calculations and assure all shifts remain properly covered. Schedules can be printed, sent via e-mail, or posted online to keep staff up-to-date.

VSS Pro allows users to automatically copy schedule patterns and rotations to cut time needed to create reoccurring schedules. In addition, VSS Pro tracks staff skills, credentials, and training to find immediately qualified personnel for open shifts. VSS Pro provides access to all past scheduling data to better forecast staffing needs.

VSS Pro starts at $495, and comes with a 90-day, money-back guarantee.