The United States Department of Defense Chooses the SOF® Tactical Tourniquet‐Wide from Tactical Medical Solutions Inc.

November, 2013

The United States Department of Defense ordered 30,000 SOF Tactical Tourniquets‐Wide from Tactical

Medical Solutions Inc. for soldiers operating in Afghanistan. This commanding order comes on the heels

of a multi‐year/multi‐million dollar blanket contract with the Defense Logistics Agency.



“The U.S. military has been using the SOF TT‐W for years. Their choice to move it into a priority position

solidifies the SOF TT–W as the tourniquet of choice for American men and women in uniform,” says CEO

Ross Johnson.



Tactical Medical Solutions Inc. is a global developer and manufacturer of medical supplies for combat

and tactical medicine.

For more information‐Contact info@tacmedsolutions.com or 864‐224‐0081

www.tacmedsolutions.com