The United States Department of Defense Chooses the SOF® Tactical Tourniquet‐Wide from Tactical Medical Solutions Inc.
November, 2013
The United States Department of Defense ordered 30,000 SOF Tactical Tourniquets‐Wide from Tactical
Medical Solutions Inc. for soldiers operating in Afghanistan. This commanding order comes on the heels
of a multi‐year/multi‐million dollar blanket contract with the Defense Logistics Agency.
“The U.S. military has been using the SOF TT‐W for years. Their choice to move it into a priority position
solidifies the SOF TT–W as the tourniquet of choice for American men and women in uniform,” says CEO
Ross Johnson.
Tactical Medical Solutions Inc. is a global developer and manufacturer of medical supplies for combat
and tactical medicine.
For more information‐Contact info@tacmedsolutions.com or 864‐224‐0081