Beretta and Garmin introduce the MARQ Commander (Gen 2) Beretta 500 limited edition smartwatch

PRESS RELEASE

ACCOKEEK, MD — Beretta, the world’s oldest firearms manufacturer, celebrating its 500th anniversary, is teaming up with Garmin, a global leader in GPS and smartwatch technology, to introduce the MARQ Commander (Gen 2) Beretta Edition. Limited to just 500 pieces worldwide, this exclusive collaboration unites five centuries of Italian craftsmanship with cutting-edge smartwatch innovation.

Designed as a modern luxury tool watch, the MARQ Commander (Gen 2) Beretta Edition features an ultrastrong, lightweight watch case machined from 130 layers of Fused Carbon Fiber, creating a unique pattern on every watch. Beretta-specific design details including a laser-etched START/STOP button with blue accents, a custom titanium rear case engraved with imagery inspired by Beretta’s firearms legacy, and preloaded Beretta-inspired watch faces set this edition apart. A vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display with domed sapphire lens delivers exceptional clarity and durability.

Built for performance in demanding environments, the MARQ Commander (Gen 2) Beretta Edition offers advanced tactical, navigation, and smartwatch functionality, making it as capable in the field as it is refined on the wrist.

Key Features

46 mm watch case machined from 130 layers of Fused Carbon Fiber for strength and reduced weight

AMOLED touchscreen display with domed sapphire lens and night vision goggle compatibility

Up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode; up to 42 hours in GPS mode

Custom Beretta detailing on the band, START/STOP button, and titanium rear case

Preloaded Beretta-inspired analog and digital watch faces

Tactical features including jumpmaster, stealth mode, waypoint projection, and dual-format GPS

Applied Ballistics Ultralight calculator

Multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology for superior positioning accuracy and battery optimization

TopoActive maps, aviation navigation tools, and outdoor points of interest

Smartwatch capabilities including music storage, Garmin Pay contactless payments, heart rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking, and smart notifications when paired with compatible Apple or Android devices

“For five centuries, Beretta has stood for craftsmanship without compromise,” said Patrick Mocorro, Head of Clothing & Accessories at Beretta USA. “The MARQ Commander (Gen 2) translates that legacy into a modern luxury timepiece. We’re proud of what we’ve created together and energized by the opportunity of this Beretta and Garmin collaboration.”

The Garmin MARQ Commander (Gen 2) Beretta Edition is limited to 500 individually crafted watches and represents the meeting of two brands defined by precision, performance, and legacy. Additional details surrounding Beretta’s new product releases and 500th year anniversary activities will be shared throughout the year.

About Beretta

Established in 1526, Beretta is the world’s longest-standing industrial dynasty, with a legacy spanning 16 generations of continuous family ownership. For nearly 500 years, firearms bearing the Beretta name have been trusted and used around the world. Beretta USA Corp. was established in 1977 and quickly became the provider of the most widely deployed sidearm in the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta USA is part of Beretta Holding Group, which includes over 50 global subsidiaries and 20 renowned brands. Beretta manufactures, distributes, and markets a complete range of firearms, accessories, and apparel. The company also owns and operates six Beretta Gallery retail stores worldwide.

For more information, visit www.Beretta.com.

About Garmin

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and MARQ are registered trademarks and Fused Carbon Fiber, SatIQ and Garmin Pay are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.