Beretta turns 500

ACCOKEEK, Md. — In 1526, a contract was signed in Northern Italy for the delivery of 185 arquebus barrels to the Arsenal of the Republic of Venice. That single transaction, fulfilled by Bartolomeo Beretta on October 3rd of that year, ignited what would become the longest-standing dynasty in the history of firearm manufacturing. Nearly five centuries later, Beretta stands as the world’s oldest continuously operating firearms company and in 2026, the iconic brand will celebrate its 500th anniversary.

“From that moment on, there has always been a member of our Family guiding the company. Today, we stand at the 15th generation, and we are still here, in Gardone Val Trompia, loyal to our legacy, proudly Italian and strongly bounded to the Valley and its people, but with eyes toward the world… and the future. All these centuries have passed but that fire, that passion that moved us then, is still burning today, not only in our Family, but in all the people that have worked to make this company a world-renowned brand – and a state-of-the-art manufacturing company.” Claimed the 15th generation of the Beretta Family: Pietro Gussalli Beretta, President & CEO of Beretta Holding, and Franco Gussalli Beretta, President & CEO of Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A.

Beretta’s quincentennial is a once-in-a-lifetime milestone not only for the Beretta family, but for the millions of hunters, competitive shooters, professionals, and outdoor enthusiasts around the world who have trusted Beretta for generations.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime milestone for the Italian gunmaker - “and we are going to celebrate all year long, with the goal of involving as many people as possible – making them feel part of this anniversary. This is not just a celebration of our Family and our people, this is a tribute to every single hunter, shooter or outdoor lover that made Beretta what it is today, and to the ones that will make Beretta what it will be tomorrow.” stated Carlo Gussalli Beretta, 16th generation of the Family.

Throughout 2026, Beretta will host events and experiences across the globe, opening the doors to its history while offering a rare look at the innovations shaping the future of firearms. Visitors to Beretta headquarters in Gardone Val Trompia will be invited to experience the legacy firsthand, exploring centuries of craftsmanship, engineering milestones, and the forward-looking technologies that continue to define the brand.

“This is not just a celebration of our 500 years; this is a window on our next 5 centuries, a view on the future of firearm industry. This anniversary gave us further boost to work on projects never seen before. The solid Beretta team has been working extremely hard, combining what we’ve learned from the past with our vision and the upcoming developments in other industries, to create some of the most unexpected products in firearm history – in every field, and for every passion Beretta can support.” said Carlo Ferlito, CEO and General Manager of Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A.

As part of the 500th anniversary, Beretta will unveil an ambitious lineup throughout 2026, including:



Ten unique, one-of-a-kind firearms showcasing art, design, and innovation

Seven limited and special edition models honoring iconic Beretta designs while previewing what’s next

All-new product platforms that will shape the Beretta lineup for years to come

The celebration will extend beyond firearms, with exclusive anniversary apparel, commemorative accessories, and unexpected collaborations with leading brands outside the shooting sports offering new ways to engage with Beretta’s cultural and historical significance.

In the United States, Beretta will officially kick off its 500th anniversary celebration at SHOT Show 2026, beginning January 18th at Beretta Range Day and starting January 20th in booth #13227, where attendees will get their first look at anniversary initiatives such as the Garmin MARQ Commander (Gen 2) – Beretta 500 Limited Edition, new products such as the AX800 Suprema, new additions to the hunting, tactical and competition shotguns and pistols as well as the year-long global celebration.

Prepare for a year unlike any other. A journey through extraordinary heritage, groundbreaking innovation, and immersive experiences that honor five centuries of excellence while boldly shaping the next five. Additional details surrounding Beretta’s new product releases and 500th anniversary activities will be shared throughout the year. To stay up to date on anniversary news and special releases, visit beretta500.com and beretta500.it.

About Beretta

Established in 1526, Beretta is the world’s longest-standing industrial dynasty, with a legacy spanning 16 generations of continuous family ownership. For nearly 500 years, firearms bearing the Beretta name have been trusted and used around the world. Beretta USA Corp. was established in 1977 and quickly became the provider of the most widely deployed sidearm in the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta USA is part of Beretta Holding Group, which includes over 50 global subsidiaries and 20 renowned brands. Beretta manufactures, distributes, and markets a complete range of firearms, accessories, and apparel. The company also owns and operates six Beretta Gallery retail stores worldwide.

For more information, visit www.Beretta.com.