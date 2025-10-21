Beretta Booth #432 at the 2025 IACP Conference and Exposition

PRESS RELEASE

ACCOKEEK, Md. — Beretta USA is proud to continue its support of the IACP and will attend its Annual Conference and Exposition in Denver, CO, from October 18–21, 2025. Beretta looks forward to having productive engagements with Law Enforcement Agencies with the goal of providing their officers with the most effective solutions necessary to carry out their daily mission. The A300 and 1301 shotguns will be prominently displayed at the Beretta booth (#432) – these models continue to be leaders in the LE market with more and more agencies adopting them for duty use every year.

“The 1301 Tactical shotgun line has evolved over the last few years and now includes sixteen variants, including three stock options”, said Gabriele de Plano, Vice President of Product Marketing–Defense. “We are now exploring ways to optimize this field-proven shotgun for the cUAS (counter Unmanned Aerial Systems) role, taking advantage of our long-distance ballistic barrel technology and using the specialized Norma AD-LER tungsten shot ammunition already offered by our sister company.”

“Beretta USA is looking forward to the passing of H.R. 5061, the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety and Reauthorization Act,” said Stefano Itri, Vice President of BDT USA, “as this will allow eligible state and local law enforcement agencies to equip themselves to mitigate cUAS threats at major public events, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics.”