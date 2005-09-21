Go Tactical, Stay Dry - Original S.W.A.T.® Introduces New Waterproof Tactical Boot

Salida, CA - In tactical situations in any kind of weather, it’s always a good thing to keep dry, cool, and comfortable. That’s why Original SWAT Footwear Co. set out to design a stealthy, lightweight alternative to all-leather waterproof boots. The result is the new 9" Tactical Waterproof boot, available in Summer 2005.

The 9" Tactical Waterproof features an internal waterproof breathable membrane to keep feet cool and dry. It also has a full-grain leather toe with a leather and 1000-denier nylon upper. The shank is non-metallic, making it airport friendly, and the sole is both slip-resistant and oil-resistant. Original SWAT Footwear’s waterproof boot selection now includes 4 distinct styles: the new 9" Tactical Waterproof, the Classic 9"’ Leather, Classic 9" Leather Side Zip, and the Classic 6" Leather Steel Toe.

The 9" Waterproof Tactical boot is available in black, in sizes 5 - 13 with half sizes through 11.5, and 12 - 13 in whole sizes. Wide widths are available in sizes 8 - 13. The boots are in stores now and carry an MSRP of $94.99.

For more information, please call 888-476-7700 or visit www.originalswat.com