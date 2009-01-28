Pranalytica Announces New PoyntIR® Handheld Infrared Illuminators and BeckonIR® Infrared Beacons

Handheld infrared targeting and IFF devices provide combat troops with breakthrough capabilities in hostile environments

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pranalytica, Inc. today announced the introduction of the new PoyntIR handheld infrared illuminator that offers unmatched power, versatility and capability for today’s complex wartime environments. The compact PoyntIR quantum cascade laser (QCL) system emits at wavelengths of 4.6 microns or 9.6 microns and provides targeting for ground-based troops and mobile combat vehicles at distances of up to 1.5 kilometers and combat aircraft at distances of up to 10 kilometers, far surpassing the capability of existing LED and low-power near infrared laser systems. Simultaneously, Pranalytica announced the availability of compact BeckonIR quantum cascade laser-based beacons at 4.6 and 9.6 microns for IFF (identify friend or foe) applications for personnel and vehicles.

“Pranalytica is committed to providing breakthrough technologies and applications to enhance the capabilities and safety of our troops in today’s dynamic and high-tech wartime environments,” said Dr. C. Kumar N. Patel, president and CEO of Pranalytica. “The PoyntIR Infrared Illuminator system provides our military customers with a versatile, compact unit that enables greater precision targeting that can enhance battlefield capabilities and ultimately save lives and reduce unnecessary casualties. The BeckonIR Infrared Beacons are immune from detection by anything but the latest generation of infrared viewers, available only to friendly forces, and therefore provide unprecedented security for IFF applications.”

The PoyntIR-46 and PoyntIR-96 are compact handheld devices weighing approximately 800 grams (1.8 pounds) and 420 millimeters (16.5 inches) long that can easily be carried by the individual warfighter. They are powered by high-performance rechargeable lithium batteries with a continuous runtime of up to 20 hours. A smaller PoyntIR module, weighing approximately 300 grams (less than 11 ounces) and 100 millimeters (less than 4 inches) in length, is available for custom applications and can easily be retrofitted into illuminators used with existing thermal viewers on mobile and airborne combat platforms or included in new platform designs.

Pranalytica’s PoyntIR system far exceeds the capabilities of existing LED or low power, near infrared laser based target illuminators, which are used in conjunction with commonly available infrared viewers. These existing systems are effective at a maximum distance of just a few hundred meters and are not capable of being used with the midwave infrared (MWIR) or longwave infrared (LWIR) viewers. The PoyntIR system operates in MWIR or LWIR spectral regions, extending targeting distance capabilities to 1.5 kilometers for warfighters and ground-based mobile platforms and up to 10 kilometers for airborne platforms.

The BeckonIR-46 and BeckonIR-96, derived from the same platform as the PoyntIR-46 and PoyntIR-96, are compact IFF devices that can be easily carried by the individual soldier or mounted on vehicles to provide their reliable and safe identification. Since the BeckonIR-46 and BeckonIR-96 operate in the first and the second infrared transmission regions, their signals are seen only when using the MWIR or LWIR thermal viewers. The Pranalytica beacons emit no near infrared or visible emission, thus do not betray their locations. In addition to the utility of BeckonIR-46 and BeckonIR-96 in battlefield environments, these beacons may find use in next-generation traffic management systems.

The PoyntIR Infrared Handheld Illuminator and BeckonIR Compact Beacons are production ready and available at both 4.6 micron and 9.6 micron wavelengths and can be produced to accommodate both wavelengths in a single unit to meet customer requirements.

Pranalytica is the world’s only supplier of complete, fully packaged, turnkey high-power QCL systems. Being an integrated laser designer and manufacturer, the company offers significant in-house capabilities to improve and modify the standard systems to meet diverse customer requirements, starting with the fundamental design of the quantum cascade laser and all the way through system-level issues.

About Pranalytica, Inc.

Pranalytica is a leading manufacturer of quantum cascade lasers and laser-based trace gas detection equipment for industrial, environmental, military, and security applications. More than 40 trace gas sensors manufactured by Pranalytica have been deployed in multiple customer locations in the United States, Europe and the Far East for a variety of industrial and environmental applications. In addition, a number of Pranalytica’s turnkey high-power quantum cascade laser systems have been delivered to customers for security and biomedical applications. The founder, president and CEO of Pranalytica, Dr. C. Kumar N. Patel, is the inventor of the carbon dioxide laser and led all of the Physics and Materials Science Research effort at AT&T Bell Laboratories from 1981 to 1993. He has intimate knowledge of the laser needs of many of defense-related systems through his extensive involvement in a number of Washington-based committees. Patel has been a member of the board of directors of Newport Corporation for more than 20 years. For more information, visit www.pranalytica.com.