HURST Jaws of Life introduces the M40, a 40-inch battery-operated spreader

The M40 marks the widest, battery-operated spreader in today’s market

INDIANAPOLIS — HURST Jaws of Life is once again arming first responders with a new rescue tool that will get them to the patient faster with the introduction of the M40 Spreader, a battery-powered spreader designed for heavy rescue applications. With a maximum opening width of 40 inches (101.9 centimeters), the M40 is the widest, battery-operated spreader in the market today.

“HURST Jaws of Life was the first to the fire and rescue market with the power and flexibility of battery-operated tools, and the launch of the M40 continues our tradition of asking and answering, ‘What’s next?’ ” said Maria Hovanes, director of North American Loose Equipment & Tools for HURST Jaws of Life, part of the IDEX Fire & Safety family of trusted brands.

“As the widest battery-powered spreader on the market today, the HURST Jaws of Life M40 gives first responders, who have to act and think quickly, a tool that can lift a dash without cuts so they can get to the patient faster,” she said.

With arms that extend 40 inches and the performance of HURST Jaws of Life’s eDRAULIC battery power, the M40 cuts down the need for multiple moves during extrication; the arms have the reach and power to lift the dash, with no cuts required, allowing first responders to get to patients more quickly. The M40 is available in HURST Jaws of Life’s newest tool lines – eDRAULIC® 3.0 (E3) and E3 CONNECT.

“The new HURST Jaws of Life M40 reflects the long-time leadership, rich history and quality manufacturing that ensures first responders are ready at the scene,” Hovanes said. “The M40 once again affirms why HURST Jaws of Life is the most trusted brand in the industry.”

To learn more about the new HURST Jaws of Life M40 Spreader, visit jawsoflife.com.

About HURST Jaws of Life

HURST is the only manufacturer of the Jaws of Life® brand. There is no equal to saving lives. The company’s commitment to research and development and dedication to quality engineering and manufacturing has resulted in a line of innovative products known for outstanding safety, durability and performance. HURST Jaws of Life Inc. is a unit of IDEX Corporation, an applied solutions company. For more information about HURST Jaws of Life, please visit www.jawsoflife.com.

About IDEX Fire & Safety

IDEX Fire & Safety brings trusted brands together to deliver innovation in both customer experience and integrated solutions that revolutionize performance and technology to make the fireground and rescue scene safer. Our brands include Akron Brass, Alco, AWG, Captium, Class 1, Dinglee, Godiva, Hale, HURST Jaws of Life, Godiva, Lukas, SAM, Vetter and Weldon. The IDEX Fire & Safety brands represent business units of IDEX Corporation [NYSE: IEX], an applied solutions company specializing in fluid and metering technologies; health and science technologies; and fire, safety and other diversified products. tame-the-beast.com