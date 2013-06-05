B-Unstoppable with B-Safe Products!

Cumberland, R.I. - Come see B-Safe Industries at the 2013 Police Security Expo in Atlantic City, N.J. on June 25-26th. Products showcased will include:

Complete Assault Entry Kits - Hopefully you would never go to the prom without a date, so don’t go on a mission without the right tools. Our sets are the economical way to ensure you have what you need to ruin a bad guy’s good time. “The Heavy Duty” Tactical Entry Set includes a 50lb Ram with Sling, Super Go Bar with Sling, 10lb Sledge, 35.5" Bolt Cutter, and a 2 in 1 Go Bar Kit.

Door Jam Spreaders - This versatile tool can be used to open doors by forcing the jambs apart with three tons of horizontal force. Great when you are looking for the “Do Not Disturb” entry. This comes with a tactical adjustable sling, Shove it knife and black cordura nylon carry bag. The Jamb spreader can also be used for shoring, cribbing and rescue operations. This product is virtually noiseless, instantly adjustable, and exerts over three tons of force.

Entry Kit Bags - These NEW bags fit most kits and come with a padded detachable shoulder strap. Compression straps will ensure a secure load and the bag is perfect for long hauls - with stowable, padded backpack straps.

For more information, call (401) 305-3134 or visit us online at www.swatools.com.

About B-Safe Industries

B-Safe has consistently supplied the finest forcible entry tools and tools for rescue for law enforcement, military, fire departments and rescue crews for over 20 years resulting in saved lives and successful missions. We not only offer the products but offer certification training, by experienced instructors that are members of the law enforcement community.

Our training is led by Lt. Kevin Dillon, a retired 25 year veteran of Connecticut law enforcement whose resume includes: commander of the detective bureau, training supervisor, commander of the 35 member regional SWAT team, graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy and inductee into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame as Law Enforcement Instructor of the Year. Kevin is the founder of the renowned L.O.C.K. U.P. Law Officer Combat Program and a nationally recognized expert in law officer combat tactics, training and use of force encounters. B-Safe is continuing to grow to better serve our " frontline” customers and will be adding new and innovative products to keep up with the ever changing needs of law enforcement.