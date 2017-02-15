Ga. police receive car seat grant

By Dyana Bagby

Reporter Newspapers

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department has been awarded the 2017 Car Seat Mini-Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Injury Prevention Program, according to a press release.

Through the Mini-Grant, the Dunwoody Police Department and the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department work together to provide car seats and education to financially eligible families in DeKalb County. This program is funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to help ensure Georgia’s children are safe while riding in motor vehicles.

“It’s our responsibility to keep our children safe,” said Chief Billy Grogan in the press release. “The Car Seat Mini-Grant is a great opportunity to help our community and help protect our children from serious injuries or death in motor vehicle crashes.”

Full story: Dunwoody Police receive car seat grant