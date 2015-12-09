Ill. police receive state grant to promote traffic safety

YourWestValley.com

PEORIA, Ill. — The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded the Peoria Police Department a $7,500 grant to help increase pedestrian and school-zone safety in and around the city of Peoria.

This funding, announced Tuesday, will allow officers to provide a multi-faceted approach to traffic safety through education, deterrence and aggressive enforcement of Arizona’s traffic laws, according to Officer Brandon Sheffert, a department spokesman.

The department plans to utilize grant funding for additional enforcement and providing educational awareness about the traffic laws and safety rules in these areas.

