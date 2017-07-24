Mass. police receive grant to reduce car accidents

By Dan Desrochers

WWLP News

WESTFIELD, Mass. — The city’s police department received a grant to help reduce car accidents in the city.

The grant, which was for $25,000, came from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, Highway Safety Division (EOPSS/HSD). The grant is going to be used for a Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), which Westfield Police Capt. Larry Valliere said will aim to reduce car accidents in certain problem areas. This effort is expected to include increased traffic enforcement with additional personnel located in those areas.

“We’ll pinpoint on the most serious problem areas and that’s where we will put our efforts,” Valliere said.

