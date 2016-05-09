NY city to install speed radar signs around town

By Scott Eidler

Newsday

NORTH HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Speed radar signs will be installed in 16 villages and unincorporated parts of North Hempstead in an effort to slow down motorists.

The electronic signs display how fast an oncoming driver is going and what the legal speed limit is on that road. The signs are to be dispersed throughout the villages and parts of North Hempstead. The project is funded by a $100,000 state grant, officials said.

Twenty-two of the 29 signs are portable and officials said they would consider moving them around based on community concerns. Two of the signs are affixed to trailers. Five can be permanently secured to poles or other structures.

“Every once in a while, we’re having a really tough time and there’s not enough police enforcement,” Supervisor Judi Bosworth said Monday. “If you put up a speed radar sign, it raises people’s consciousness as to how fast they’re going.”

Villages where the signs will be used are East Hills, East Williston, Flower Hill, Great Neck, Great Neck Plaza, Lake Success, Manorhaven, Mineola, New Hyde Park, Port Washington North, Roslyn, Roslyn Estates, Roslyn Harbor, Saddle Rock, Westbury, and Williston Park.

State. Sen Jack Martins (R-Old Westbury), who secured the grant, said he had “heard from a number of communities” about speeding.

“We went to the town and told them about our concerns and asked if they would coordinate for the entire town,” Martins said Monday.

The funding comes from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. Town officials said they expect to approve the funds at Tuesday’s town board meeting.

The grant requires the town to purchase the devices for the villages. Officials from the town’s highway and public safety departments are to identify potential sites for the speed signs in North Hempstead, with the coordination of Martins and village leaders.

Bosworth said spots where the trailers would be most effective include sections of Roslyn Road and nearby Roslyn High School.

“We will be moving them around according to the concerns we have received by my office,” Bosworth said.

Copyright 2016 Newsday