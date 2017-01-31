Wis. police receive traffic enforcement grant

By Karen Pilarski

Lake Country Now

MUKONAGO, Wis. — The Town of Mukwonago and Village of Mukwonago Police Departments have again been targeted by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Bureau of Traffic Safety for High Visibility Enforcement grants. BOTS targets local police departments for traffic enforcement grants based on traffic crash data.

According to a joint press release from Town of Mukwonago Sgt. Eric Schmidt and Village of Mukwonago Sgt. Chris DeMotto both police departments have awarded two grants this fiscal year.

The first is a $20,000 combined grant for OWI enforcement, and the second is a $25,000 combined grant for seat belt enforcement.

