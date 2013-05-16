Lifeloc Technologies Supports NTSB Alcohol Impaired Driving Recommendations

Lifeloc Technologies encourages law makers to support the National Transportation Safety Board recommendation for lowering of the legal driving limit from .08 BAC to .05 BAC.

Wheat Ridge, Colo. - The statistics are sobering or should be. In 2011, 31% of all U.S. road fatalities or 10,000 deaths were caused by or related to alcohol impaired driving. Over 170,000 people were injured as a result of drunk driving. Up to 4,000,000 adults drink and drive, often numerous times, each year. Along with the tragic death toll and injuries, being convicted of a DUI is frequently a life altering event.

Lifeloc Technologies, an American manufacturer of Evidential Breath Alcohol Testers and Alcohol Screening Sensors for law enforcement, the transportation industry and workplace alcohol testing has been in the business of alcohol detection and measurement for almost 30 years. We’ve seen more than our share of the harm that irresponsible, inexperienced and underage drinking can cause.

That is why Lifeloc joins other organizations in support of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommendations for the reduction of alcohol related traffic fatalities. The NTSB recommendations released May 14, 2013 cover a range of proven intoxicated driving safety improvement measures including the reduction in the national legal driving limit from .08 BAC to .05 BAC.

“The NTSB recommendations are based on sound empirical evidence from numerous studies and supported by the experience of Law Enforcement and Corrections officers at home and around the world,” said Barry Knott, president and CEO of Lifeloc. “As such, the NTSB recommendations deserve thoughtful and serious consideration by legislative bodies and traffic safety administrators at both the state and national levels.”

The NTSB report also recommends wider use of high visibility roadside sobriety checks, greater use and development of alcohol monitoring and sensing technologies along with the use of DWI courts to reduce repeat offenders.

