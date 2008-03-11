Glen Cove PD Deploys IMPACT Mobile Ticketing at Commercial Inspection Stops

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — With tools from IMPACT, a 28-year-old New York-based public safety intelligence and technology company, the City of Glen Cove Police Department has done away with paper tickets during its bi-monthly commercial vehicle inspection stops. Using IMPACT Mobile Ticketing (IMT) has improved the efficiency of the stops allowing more vehicles to be inspected and more unsafe vehicles to be taken off roads.

By law, for every violation found in such an inspection, the citing officer must write an individual Uniformed Traffic Ticket (UTT); for commercial inspections, that can mean between 15 and 20 UTTs. With IMT, officers use a handheld scanner to enter the vehicle and the driver’s information via bar codes, then select the appropriate citation and print the ticket in less than a minute.

“Paper tickets presents multiple opportunities to introduce human error,” says Dennis Labriola, president and chief executive officer of IMPACT. “Writing an incorrect citation or having illegible information can make a ticket invalid, something that can often happen when rewriting the same information a dozen times or more.”

“When conducting a normal commercial truck inspection with hand written tickets, each stop can take as long as an hour to complete,” says Sgt. Patrick Hall of the City of Glen Cove Police Department. “Using IMPACT Mobile Ticketing, the same inspections are cut down to less than 20 minutes.”

IMT is also regularly used by police departments in the Northeastern U.S. for everyday traffic enforcement ticketing. Just as IMPACT allows commercial traffic stops to proceed faster, routine traffic stops can be made faster by creating the ticket on the patrol car’s laptop, then printing on a thermal printer.

By using IMPACT’s optional wireless feature the information is immediately available to the rest of the department. If the department is a member of the IMPACT Information Sharing community, the ticket summary information becomes immediately available to any police department also using IMPACT.

About IMPACT

IMPACT creates actionable knowledge by building innovative tools and technologies to help protect public and private safety workers and make those they serve secure.

IMPACT product line consists of computer-aided dispatch, a wide range of records management modules and features, mobile and wireless technologies, GIS applications as well as investigative forensic tools. Web site: www.impact-sys.com.

Source: IMPACT

Contact

Sean Muir, +1-212-687-8999, smuir@kitchenpr.com, for IMPACT

Web site: http://www.impact-sys.com/