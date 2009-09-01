MacroSolve’s Anyware Mobile Solutions Becomes OACP Preferred Vendor for digiTICKET™ Electronic Ticketing Solution

Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police Gives digiTICKET Its Exclusive Endorsement

Tulsa, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MacroSolve, Inc., (OTCBB:MCVE), announced today that its Anyware Mobile Solutions division has been selected by the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) as its Preferred Vendor for electronic ticketing solutions.

Oklahoma’s largest law enforcement organization for police administrators, the OACP has conducted an extensive review of digiTICKET, Anyware’s electronic ticketing solution, and selected it as its exclusive vendor of choice. The selection of digiTICKET was made through a vote by the OACP board, which is composed of police chiefs from across Oklahoma.

“Many Oklahoma police departments have already chosen and implemented digiTICKET so we were able to get first-hand accounts of the product’s functionality, ease of use, and its benefits with respect to superior cost efficiency and officer safety. Any of our members who ask OACP for guidance on which electronic ticketing solution to choose will be directed to digiTICKET and Anyware Mobile Solutions,” stated OACP Executive Director, Stacy Puckett.

Anyware Mobile Solutions Vice President Eric Fultz added, “We are very pleased to receive the OACP’s endorsement and to become the Preferred Vendor for electronic ticketing. With the OACP’s support we will be able to reach out to an increasing number of Oklahoma police departments and in turn support them in their goals to increase productivity and officer safety.”

digiTICKET allows officers to enter driver information automatically into the application by scanning the bar code on the back of a driver license. The officer can enter multiple violations and capture the driver’s signature electronically, all in a matter of minutes. The reduced time to issue tickets decreases the minutes an officer is standing roadside, where they are exposed to unnecessary risk. In 2008, the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers was being struck by a vehicle. The reduced use of paper products combined with the time saved in elimination of manual data entry at ticket processing points will allow police departments to cut operating costs around ticket processing. In addition, city revenues can increase through a reduction in unusable tickets due to manual errors on paper tickets.

