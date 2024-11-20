Jenoptik delivers speed cameras for the City of Brampton to help advance local road safety

PRESS RELEASE

JUPITER, Fla. — Jenoptik will deliver and deploy 185 automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras by the end of summer 2025. The cameras are a part of Brampton’s continuous efforts to increase road safety for all road users and change driver behavior. The city is also making major strides in advancing road safety across the province with their newly opened Automated Speed Enforcement Processing Center.

Jenoptik has been providing red light enforcement programs in Ontario for over a decade and is pleased to announce its first speed enforcement program in the region. The contract includes delivery, installation, operation and maintenance over five years by Jenoptik Smart Mobility Solutions. A total of 100 VECTOR SR cameras will have been installed by the end of this year, another 85 will be installed by the end of summer 2025.

“We are proud to be partnering with the City of Brampton by supplying leading ASE technology to help deliver positive road safety outcomes for residents of Brampton. As Brampton extends its processing centre services to other Ontario municipalities, we look forward making roads across Ontario safer,” says Kristina McMaster, Director of Operations Canada, Jenoptik Smart Mobility Solutions.

“We are committed to creating safer streets for everyone in Brampton, and Jenoptik’s state-of-the-art speed enforcement cameras are an essential part of this effort. This partnership marks a major step forward in our road safety initiatives, helping to change driver behavior and reduce speeding in our neighbourhoods. Jenoptik has proven to offer leading technology and achieved the best value, making them the ideal partner for this ambitious project and we are confident in Jenoptik’s ability to deliver,” says Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton.

Images are available for download in the Jenoptik image database at media.jenoptik.com.