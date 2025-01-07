On-demand webinar: Thinking outside the box: How to use your ALPR system to solve some of traffic enforcement’s most pressing problems

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Automated license plate recognition (ALPR) technology is known primarily for determining vehicle location, helping law enforcement apprehend fleeing suspects or locate missing persons. Across the nation, this critical tool is providing first responders with real-time data and supporting interagency cooperation, providing quicker responses, better tracking and more efficient investigations. But what options and uses can this innovation provide our communities beyond its original intent?

View this webinar as we explore how emerging ALPR technologies and strategies are reshaping law enforcement efforts in addressing some of today’s most pressing public safety concerns. This session delves into three distinct use cases, each showcasing how modern tools are being employed to solve complex challenges. From distracted driving and noise pollution to aiding criminal investigations, you will gain valuable insights on how these advancements in ALPR technology can enhance enforcement capabilities and improve community safety.

By viewing this webinar, you will:

Understand the hidden dangers of distracted driving and explore effective methods for law enforcement to reduce this behavior, including the use of automated tools and proactive interventions.



Examine the impact of noise pollution on communities and discover innovative ways to address street racing, illegal modifications and other disruptive behaviors.



Learn how automated license plate readers (ALPR) combined with wireless communication data tracking can aid criminal investigations and improve law enforcement’s ability to gather evidence on suspects.



WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“Very detailed information and a great subject matter expert.”

“Informative!”

“I appreciated Dorian’s openness and honesty about privacy and realistic expectations and capabilities.”

“Current, up-to-date information.”

MEET THE SPEAKER:

Dorian Grubaugh

Dorian Grubaugh is Vice President Sales of JENOPTIK Smart Mobility Solutions division Americas. Prior to Jenoptik Dorian was a police officer for over 20 years where he held ranking as sergeant in charge of community resource and citizen’s police academy with expertise in traffic investigation and public education. After serving on the force, he began his sales career in the public safety technology sector. With over 30 years of experience in public safety, Dorian is an accomplished, seasoned sales and law enforcement professional with a unique perspective to the industry.

