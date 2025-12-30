Webinar: Protecting kids: Evidence-based results from school zone speed enforcement programs

Date: Tuesday, February 17

Do school zone automated speed enforcement programs actually protect children or, as critics claim, are they just a local government money grab? Join us for a review of three case studies demonstrating the efficacy of automated speed enforcement in school zone speed programs and their ability to change driver behavior over time.

We will highlight three separate programs from across the United States which demonstrate the power of automated enforcement programs in small, medium and large jurisdictions. From urban centers through suburban communities to rural towns, data from these departments provides a compelling argument in favor of using a layered approach which includes automated enforcement to protect children.

By attending this webinar, you will:



Understand the role of automated speed enforcement in improving safety in school zones.



Review three real-world case studies demonstrating the effectiveness of automated enforcement programs.



Recognize key factors that contribute to successful and publicly-defensible school zone speed programs.



Apply lessons learned from existing programs to inform local policy, planning or program design.

MEET THE SPEAKER:

Jordan Swonger

Jordan Swonger has over 25 years of dedicated public service in law enforcement, the volunteer fire service and United States Army, including a distinguished tenure as the Chief of Operations for the Prince George County Police Department. He’s currently a Project Manager for JENOPTIK Smart Mobility Solutions, a leading provider for proven school zone enforcement solutions.