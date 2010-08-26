Kustom Signals Wins Large International Contract with New South Wales Police

Lenexa, KS – Kustom Signals Inc., which designs, manufactures and markets a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, today announced the receipt of a contract for G3 Vision In Car Video and ANPR, along with a five (5) year warranty, for the state of New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

With an objective of improving frontline service delivery to the NSW community, this five (5) year contract is designed to replace the existing Kustom Signals equipment, and expand NSW’s in car video systems with the solid-state G3 Vision. NSW’s plan includes the integration of the most up-to-date policing technology, including the complete integration of in car video with ANPR from PIPS Technology and Kustom Signals’ Eagle II Series radars. The G3 Vision offers a superior, intuitive user interface and advanced evidence protection, as well as enhanced officer safety by minimizing the amount of space required in the patrol vehicle.

“NSWPF are keen to rollout the devices in the near future and see this type of technology as a way forward to enhance road safety,” said Inspector John Lipman, Commander Traffic Technology Section

The NSW Police Force is Australia’s oldest and largest police organization and one of the biggest in the English speaking world. With over 15,500 police in service, NSW provides community based policing from more than 500 police stations to a wide range of ethnic communities speaking more than 30 languages. NSW operates on land, sea and from the air to serve a population of seven million over an 801,600 square kilometer area

“We are proud to offer ANPR and in car video equipment that enhances traffic policing for the state of New South Wales,” said Tom Kulikowski, CEO of Kustom Signals. “Our systems will be deployed throughout the NSW police force, one of the world’s most high-tech police fleets. G3 Vision’s multi-camera simultaneous recordings directly interface with the ANPR to record the license plate, stamped with date, time and GPS coordinates, thus embedding Bing Maps, and comparing against any number of designated databases of interest. The result is more effective policing, as well as improved officer and public safety.”

Tom further commented, “New South Wales began its adoption of in car video with Kustom Signals in 2004 and we are proud to continue to bring their police force the cutting edge, technological performance that supports their commitment to safety within New South Wales.”

About Kustom Signals

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour product line. For more information, visit www.kustomsignals.com.