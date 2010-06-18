Stalker Radar Introduces New High Capacity Battery Handles for Stalker II Hand-Held Radar

PLANO, Texas – Stalker Radar, the World Leader in Speed Measurement, recently announced the release of a high-capacity battery handle for its Stalker II hand-held radar guns.

In technical terms, the new high-capacity Lithium-ion battery is rated at 3.7 amp hours when compared to the 2.4 amp hour rating of the standard battery handle. Unlike older nickel-cadmium (NiCad) batteries, the Li-ion batteries have no memory effect, a slower loss of charge when not in use, and greater number of charge-discharge cycles during their lifetime.

In practical terms, high-capacity batteries mean 40% more capacity and longer time between charges – roughly 4 hours of constant transmit (“trigger down”) time, and significantly longer time in normal (intermittent transmit) use.

The new battery handles are standard on all new Stalker II radars and compatible with a new high-capacity charger. The new batteries will also charge using both standard chargers and in-line (through the gun) charging circuits in the older radar guns, but require two (2) charging cycles to achieve full capacity.

High-capacity charging circuitry upgrades are available for standard chargers and older model Stalker II radar guns to allow them to charge a new high-capacity battery in one (1) charging cycle. Standard battery handles will also charge in high capacity chargers and work in both types of radar guns, according to Jim Shaw, Stalker Radar / Applied Concepts Marketing Director.

For more information on all Stalker radar products, visit www.StalkerRadar.com or call 1-800-STALKER.

