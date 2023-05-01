$10M grant brings automated LPR technology to PDs across N.J.

By Jeff Goldman

TRENTON, N.J. — Nearly three dozen police departments and other law enforcement agencies will split a $10 million grant to purchase or expand on their automated license plate recognition technology in a continuing quest to combat auto theft, officials said.

The state Office of the Attorney General made the announcement Friday, saying car theft dropped 16% from September 2022 through March in part due to help automated license plate readers provide police. It wasn’t immediately clear if that dip was compared to six months before it or a different time frame.

The State Police’s Uniform Crime Reporting database hasn’t been updated since early 2021.

The high-speed automated camera networks capture and store computer-readable images of license plates in a centralized data base accessible to law enforcement.

“This information assists law enforcement in identifying, locating, and recovering stolen vehicles; interrupting auto theft networks; and apprehending individuals involved in vehicle theft and other violent crimes,” the attorney general’s office said in its statement

State Police will receive the largest grant — $3,014,329.00 — though at least one agency in all 21 counties received funding.

The American Civil Liberties Union has for years expressed concern about how the information collected by police would be used.

Police have been permitted to manually “run the plates” since a 1998 state Supreme Court ruling in State v. Donis, the attorney general’s office said previously. But those manual searches are much slower than the automatic program, which can scan and check on hundreds of plates per minute, experts say.

ATLANTIC

Brigantine: $31,842

Galloway: $60,325

BERGEN

Bergen County Sheriff’s Office: $400,368

Wallington: $86,400

BURLINGTON

Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office: $200,000

Burlington Township: $60,212

Willingboro: $144,000

CAMDEN

Camden County Police Department: $220,087

CAPE MAY

Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office: $389,527

CUMBERLAND

Cumberland County: $402,039

ESSEX

Bloomfield: $226,065

Newark: $595,000

Nutley: $91,666

West Orange: $63,513

GLOUCESTER

Glassboro: $23,400

Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office: $349,856

Paulsboro: $87,541

HUDSON

Union City: $222,000

West New York: $125,380

HUNTERDON

County of Hunterdon: $184,200

MERCER

Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office: $396,000

MIDDLESEX

East Brunswick: $88,777

MONMOUTH

Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office: $325,920

MORRIS

Chatham: $69,194

Long Hill: $72,000

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office: $372,000

Dover: $48,000

OCEAN

County of Ocean: $346,758

PASSAIC

Passaic (city): $148,253

SALEM

Salem County Prosecutor’s Office: $352,000

SOMERSET

Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office: $102,858

SUSSEX

Sparta: $68,800

UNION

Union County Police Department: $250,500

WARREN

Greenwich: $131,190

