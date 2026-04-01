Company spotlight: NDI Recognition has focused solely on LPR since 2003

Police1’s Spotlight articles introduce the products and services of a valued sponsor in their own words. This article shines a spotlight on NDI Recognition Systems, which for over 20 years has provided custom automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) technology to law enforcement and government agencies worldwide. U.S. Business Development Manager Sheri Taynor provides background on the company.

What was the inspiration behind starting your company?

The founder of the company has a true passion for technology in law enforcement and wanted to bring to the U.S. the parent company’s expertise in license plate recognition to help solve crime and prevent crimes from happening.

What is your signature product and how does it work?

Our signature product is our license plate recognition analytics called VISCE (Vehicle Intelligence Server and Communications Engine). Our technology has often been reproduced by other vendors because it is the most comprehensive back-office product in the industry. With standard search capabilities that include date/time, make/type/color/state recognition, as well as advanced capabilities and analytics to set historical and real-time alerts without the need for a sanctioned hotlist, crime analysts have the ability to not only tie vehicles to multiple crimes and different locations and times, but to help predict where crimes may occur!

Why do you believe your products are essential to the law enforcement community?

Our products are essential to police because they are a force multiplier and, with today’s budget crisis, agencies need a helping hand to make up for staff shortages. By using LPR cameras, police can be proactive in fighting crime and protecting cities. The system can also be used as an officer safety tool by allowing backup to respond without a callout.

What has been the biggest challenge your company has faced?

The biggest challenge our company has faced is the increased use of AI in the industry. Moving from traditional LPR and analog cameras to digital was a slow process and now we have adapted, and surpassed, current technology.

What makes your company unique?

What makes NDI Recognition Systems unique is that we are not “new kids on the block.” We have solely focused on LPR technology from 2003 to the present. We have seen the technology go from solely mobile-based LPR to fixed and portable solutions. Our customers can be assured that we are there to support them, meet their needs and not have to worry about the vendors that come and go throughout the LPR world.

What do your customers like best about you and your products?

Our customers love that we use their recommendations on hardware and software roadmaps when updating our products. They feel as if they have a sense of ownership in the product. Our customer service has always been our biggest focus and our customers appreciate being treated as valued partners as opposed to “just another ORI.”

What is the most rewarding part of serving the first responder/local government community?

The most rewarding part of serving the first responder/local government community is knowing how much our equipment assists with keeping our families, friends and cities safer and protecting the most important things in life.

Do you support any charitable organizations within the public safety/community?

We support several public safety functions from fundraising golf tournaments to sponsoring training events that help train law enforcement officers.

Is there any fun fact or trivia that you’d like to share with our users about you or your company?

A fun fact about NDI Recognition Systems is that our cameras were first put to use in the U.K. back in the early 90’s when Irish car bombings were taking place. The cameras were put in what was called the “Ring of Steel” in London to help prevent the IRA from bombing Central London. This approach continues to be replicated today in major cities around the world.

What’s next for your company? Any upcoming new projects or initiatives?

Next up for NDI Recognition Systems is a complete overhaul of our user interface! VISCE 6.0 will be a completely new look and feel for our end users based on feedback from them. Prior to that release, we’ll be rolling out a few other enhancements to make searches easier and even more intuitive.